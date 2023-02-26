Blue Lock episode 20: Isagi competes with Rin, Bachira and Nagi get fired up

With the release of Blue Lock episode 20, the anime saw the match between Isagi's and Rin's teams begin in the fourth stage of the second selection. While the majority of the focus was on Itoshi Rin's vision, the episode also saw Bachira and Nagi leveling up as they aspired to compete with Itoshi and Isagi.

The previous episode saw Isagi's team pick Chigiri as they headed to the fourth stage. There, they challenged Itoshi's team as their goal was to win back Bachira. The episode also revealed the latter's backstory and how he started to envision the monster he plays football with.

Blue Lock episode 20: Bachira sparks link-up play between the top 3

Isagi, Nagi, Barou, and Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 20 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 20, titled Super Link-Up Play, opened with the start of the match between Isagi's and Itoshi's teams as each player decided their match-ups. As soon as the game began, Bachira noticed Isagi's improved vision, following which Isagi and Barou's chemical reaction led to them stealing the ball from Bachira.

Isagi then passed the ball to Nagi, who could not decide how to pass Itoshi. Thus, he backheeled the ball to Chigiri, who ran past Itoshi and Aryu to score the match's first goal.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock episode 20 (Image via 8bit)

After that, Bachira got fired up as he began his link-up play with the top three. The attack went smoothly until Barou interrupted Tokimitsu's movements. Regardless, Tokimitsu passed the ball to Itoshi, who repeatedly performed fake shots to get past Nagi and Isagi, all while making use of Bachira's decoy run as bait.

Itoshi jumped over Isagi to score the goal as Isagi's team wondered how they could defeat such a player. Isagi then explained why Itoshi's plan worked as it was quite evident that he was the key to their team's victory.

Nagi Seishiro as seen in Blue Lock episode 20 (Image via 8bit)

As the game resumed, Isagi tried to make use of his off-the-ball runs to come into an open position. Nevertheless, Itoshi was able to intercept the pass to him, following which he passed the ball to Bachira. The latter played a sublime pass to Aryu, who was meant to connect the ball between its trajectory as he headed it in to make the score 2-1.

The goal fired up Nagi as he realized that playing with Isagi allowed him to experience the excitement. As a result, he steeled his resolve and made use of Isagi and Itoshi's mental match-up to run free in the opposition field. He then played a one-two with Isagi to get himself to the front of the goal.

As Itoshi also reached his position, he tricked Blue Lock's number one player by using his two-stage fake volley, scoring a goal and making the score 2-2. Soon after that, Itoshi finally admitted that he was fired up.

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock episode 20 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 20 saw Itoshi finally admitting to having fired up, meaning that the next episode could see him give his all. He no longer considers his opponents to be weak and considers them to be formidable opponents. Thus, fans will have to wait until the next episode releases to find out more.

