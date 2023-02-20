Blue Lock episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 20 will be broadcast on Sunday, February 26, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. It will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Isagi's team pick Chigiri to join them as they moved to the fourth stage. Later, the episode revealed Bachira's backstory and how he started to visualize the monster. Later, Isagi was seen challenging Itoshi's team for the fourth stage match.

Isagi's team may face Itoshi's team in Blue Lock episode 20

Release date and time, where to watch

The release date and time of Blue Lock episode 20 will differ across various time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

It will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, February 25

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, February 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, February 25

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, February 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, February 25

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, February 25

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, February 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, February 26

Blue Lock episode 20 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Viewers in South and South-East Asian countries can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 20?

Blue Lock episode 20 will most likely have Isagi's team face Itoshi's team. Since Chigiri is a new addition to their team, fans will most likely get to see how Isagi, Nagi, and Barou play with him. Additionally, Isagi has had some huge changes since his last match against Itoshi, and thus fans could see some difference in competition when compared with their previous encounter.

The upcoming episode could also focus on Bachira and how he wanted to search for the Monster from his vision. While he knew Isagi had one, Bachira started to believe that Itoshi had one as well.

Recap of Blue Lock episode 19

Blue Lock episode 19, titled Dancing Boy, in majority, focused on Bachira and how he started to visualize a monster playing with him. He always wanted to go beyond his limits and thus could visualize plays that were a tad bit more difficult than normal. This is where he imagined the Monster.

Bachira kept visualizing the same for years, however, he could not find a teammate who was able to match up with the monster. So when he finally entered Blue Lock and met Isagi, he came to know that he had finally found his monster and thus wanted to keep playing with him.

