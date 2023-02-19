Blue Lock episode 19: Bachira's backstory gets revealed, Isagi challenges Rin's team

With the release of Blue Lock episode 19, the anime finally revealed whom Isagi's team picks after their win against Reo's red team. Following that, fans got to witness the new dynamics within Isagi's team. Meanwhile, the episode also revealed Bachira's backstory and how he ended up in Blue Lock.

The previous episode saw Isagi devouring Barou, which led to Barou accepting that Isagi was the protagonist of the field. However, Barou subconsciously could not accept it and devoured Isagi, following which he scored the winning goal against Reo's red team.

Blue Lock episode 19: Isagi's team picks Chigiri

Chigiri and Kunigami as seen in Blue Lock episode 19 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 19, titled Dancing Boy, opened with Isagi, Barou, and Nagi discussing whom they should pick for their team. While Barou and Nagi agreed on picking Reo due to his role as an anchor, Isagi pointed out how their team only prospered because they were able to devour each other.

Thus, their team picked Hyoma Chigiri as their new teammate. Chigiri bid farewell to Kunigami, following which Nagi praised Reo. However, Reo did not want Nagi's praise but wanted to play with him. This caused Nagi to change his attitude towards him as he labeled his friend a hassle. As Isagi's team left for the fourth stage, Kunigami and Reo headed back to the second stage.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 19 (Image via 8bit)

After Isagi's team went to their new team room, it became quite evident that their team was a huge mess. Nagi and Chigiri were too self-centered, while Barou was a neat freak. Isagi wanted to help calm things down and asked everyone to dinner. However, only Barou accepted, following which they headed to the cafeteria.

While Barou and Isagi discussed their goals, intentions, and playstyles, Nagi and Chigiri got closer in their room. By the time Isagi and Barou returned from dinner, their room had gotten messier as Chigiri and Nagi had started playing a game instead of cleaning up.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock episode 19 (Image via 8bit)

The episode then focused on Bachira, as Itoshi and Bachira were seen training. However, Itoshi believed that Bachira wasn't living up to his full potential as his goals were confounded. Bachira's past was then revealed as viewers saw how he loved football, especially dribbling. As his friends and teammates could not keep up with him, his mother asked him to visualize a monster who was his friend.

Following that, Bachira was in search of someone who could play the way his monster could. However, he was unable to find someone for a long time and because of this, he began to think he was weird. He then got the opportunity to join Blue Lock, where he was finally able to meet Isagi, a player who embodied the monster in Bachira's vision

Itoshi Rin as seen in Blue Lock episode 19 (Image via 8bit)

In the present, as Bachira and Itoshi were leaving the training pitch, Isagi was waiting for them outside. He challenged Rin to a match in the fourth stage as he was there to get Bachira back.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock episode 19

Blue Lock episode 19 saw Chigiri join Isagi, Nagi, and Barou, following which they established a match against Itoshi, Tokimitsu, Jyuubei, and Bachira. Thus, the upcoming episode could focus on their match. More could also be explored about Bachira and the monster he envisions.

