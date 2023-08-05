Kaiju No. 8 release official TV anime trailer

On August 5, the TV anime trailer for Kaiju No. 8 was released, ending the suspense surrounding the anime's release. Adapted from Naoya Matsumoto's superhit manga, it captivated countless fans with its adrenaline-pumping themes.

Kaiju No. 8, also known as Monster #8 in English, offers a captivating narrative set in a world plagued by the constant threat of kaiju, enormous and destructive monsters.

In this alternate reality, Japan is suffering devastating attacks, prompting the formation of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force to protect the country from these gigantic creatures.

Kaiju No. 8 is set to be released in April 2024

After a long wait, fans worldwide received the second teaser trailer for Kaiju No. 8 on August 5, 2023, through Toho Animation's YouTube channel.

The trailer provides a thrilling experience, offering a glimpse into the world of Kaiju No. 8. It showcases a world infested by colossal monsters and depicts how society is combating this threat.

In the 1.5-minute clip, it was conveyed that the series will be brimming with dynamic battles between defenders and massive monsters. The animation style seems to remain true to the essence of the manga, offering the fast-paced motion and action that anime fans crave.

The trailer also made an important announcement – the anime will premiere in April 2024.

The main cast of the anime includes:

Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8

Wataru Katoh as Reno Ichikawa

Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro

The animation production for Kaiju No. 8 is handled by Production I.G, with Studio Khara taking charge of crafting the monster designs and artwork. The anime appears captivating and has the potential to reach the top, similar to its manga series. Viz Media describes the story as:

Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she’s out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles.

When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There’s just one problem—he’s made the Defense Force’s neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8, it further continues.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this action-packed series, which will be part of the spring anime season lineup in 2024. It will be intriguing to see how the series' leaves its mark on the anime world with its intricate narrative.

The series promises not just exciting battles against gigantic creatures but also an exploration of personal growth in the face of life-changing challenges.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.