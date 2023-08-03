Who are Kudo and Koji in My Happy Marriage? Miyo's love interests explained

My Happy Marriage is a newly released romance anime that is quickly making a name for itself due to its stunning visuals, captivating plot, and charming characters.

Adapted from a Japanese light novel written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, this series presents a masterfully crafted love story set in the 19th-century Meiji Restoration era.

Having multiple love interests is not rare in anime. It actually adds more layers and drama to the story. The heroine of My Happy Marriage, Miyo, has also been shown to have two potential love interests: Kudo and Koji. Initially, as the anime started, fans were introduced to Koji and as the series gradually progressed, Kudo, the male lead of the series, was introduced.

After the airing of episode 5, it is clear that both male characters have feelings for Miyo. Now, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds with this dynamic.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

My Happy Marriage: Understanding Kudo, Miyo, and Koji's love triangle

Kudo, Miyo, and Koji from My Happy Marriage (Image via Sportskeeda)

The heroine of My Happy Marriage, Miyo Saimori, is a kind and simple young girl who was born into a family of gifted individuals with supernatural abilities. After her mother passed away, she was almost forgotten.

Furthermore, as she didn't show any signs of possessing any supernatural abilities, she was completely cast aside, leading to her receiving inhumane treatment from her stepmother and stepsister.

She was physically and mentally abused for years by her own family, even more so after losing her mother at a young age.

Treated as a servant and subjected to discrimination, she was denied the luxuries her stepsister enjoyed. Even education was out of her reach. In this hellish situation, Koji was her comfort human, her only friend for all those years.

She couldn't hold onto that feeling as her family took it away from her too, discarding her like old furniture and sending her to Kudo's place as his fiancée without even giving her a chance to decide anything for once.

That's how fate led Miyo to Kudo, a man rumored to be as harsh and cold as ice.

Kudo in My Happy Marriage

Kudo in My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kiyoka Kudo in My Happy Marriage is the head of the Kudou family and the commander of the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit.

He was presented as a tall charming man with long hair tied in a ponytail. His dreamy appearance was balanced by his seemingly cold and strict personality. As the story progressed, he was revealed to be a kind man with a heart of gold.

Initially, when Miyo arrived at his doorstep as his new fiancée, he didn't seem to care about her much, suspecting that she might have some greedy motive like girls who came there before.

However, as his doubts began to clear, he started to care about her, becoming more understanding and loving as time went on.

He gradually helped her realize that the cruel words she had been fed since childhood, such as 'worthless', is not her reality and made her believe that she deserves happiness.

As the story progressed, he was also seen slowly falling in love with Miyo and growing a sense of protectiveness for her.

Kiyoka Kudo has set the bar high as the perfect hero of the story. He has proven to be the perfect embodiment of masculine energy – a provider, gentle, protective. Most importantly, unlike other heroes, he didn't just rescue Miyo from her traumas; he also confronted the people responsible, making them face the consequences of their actions.

Koji in My Happy Marriage

Koji in My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kouji Tatsuishi in My Happy Marriage is the second son of the Tatsuishi family, a kind young man with bright brown eyes. He visited the Saimori house from a young age and that is where he met sweet Miyo Saimori. For years, he was her only friend and source of comfort.

His small gestures like bringing her candies used to bring a smile to her face. However, as much as he liked Miyo and wanted to spend his life with her to give her the happiness she deserves, he was also a coward who couldn't stand up for her when she was demanded to leave for Kudo's house as his fiancée.

💛Ray💜 @VermillionRay_ Im starting to like Koji from the new episode lmaoo, im happy he's taking actions and asking the right people for help. i love that he went to Kudo and that one of the first things he brought up to his dad was asking about Miyo's happiness. pic.twitter.com/Uf5CNS1Mpn

He couldn't even prevent both families from getting him engaged to Kaya Saimori, Miyo's step-sister. He is now the future head of the Saimori family and even though he is now engaged, he still wants Miyo to be safe and live a happy and peaceful life.

Koji has not forgotten his promise to protect her. Thus, when he learned that his father is trying to do something to Miyo, he snapped for the first time and used his powers against his father. But ultimately, he had to run to Kudo to help save Miyo from his father.

