10 anime to watch for fans of My Happy Marriage

My Happy Marriage is an enthralling anime series that has amassed a considerable fanbase since its debut. The story revolves around Miyo Saimori, a young woman thrust into an arranged marriage with Kiyoka Kudou. Despite initial obstacles, they gradually cultivate a profound connection, ultimately transforming their relationship into a genuinely blissful union.
My Happy Marriage is brought to viewers by Kinema Citrus, a renowned production studio known for its high-quality animation and captivating storytelling. With talented voice actors, including Kaito Ishikawa and Reina Ueda, the characters come alive through their emotive performances.
This anime adaptation of the popular light novel series has also been transformed into an engaging manga. Critics have praised its faithful representation of the original work while adding its own unique charm.
10 animes to add to your watchlist if you loved the My Happy Marriage anime series
1. Snow White with the Red Hair
Snow White with the Red Hair is a captivating fantasy anime series. It revolves around the journey of Shirayuki, an apothecary at a herbal shop who possesses rare red hair. In the story, Shirayuki encounters Prince Zen, the second prince of her kingdom, and embarks on a remarkable quest to become the court herbalist of Clarines Kingdom.
This anime explores the journey of a strong female protagonist navigating a politically charged environment, much like Miyo from My Happy Marriage. The blossoming romance between the main characters also mirrors the relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka.
2. Spice and Wolf
In the novel Spice and Wolf, readers follow the journey of Lawrence, a merchant, and his companion Holo, a wolf deity. The story is set in a fictional medieval world inspired by Western Europe, where Lawrence and Holo visit various towns. Their main focus is on conducting business as they travel from one town to another.
While Lawrence seeks success in trade, Holo offers her wisdom and advice to assist him. In return, Lawrence provides companionship to Holo, who yearns for her home in the north.
This series delves into the dynamics of a relationship that initially begins as a business arrangement, reminiscent of the arranged marriage depicted in My Happy Marriage. The gradual emergence of feelings between the main characters serves as a central theme within both series.
3. The Ancient Magus' Bride
The Ancient Magus' Bride follows the journey of Chise Hatori, a 15-year-old girl from Britain. She finds herself sold to Elias Ainsworth, a magus who possesses over 600 years of wisdom in the realm of magic.
The story delves into Chise's transformation as she becomes Elias' apprentice and eventually his bride. Throughout the narrative, we witness Chise grappling with her newfound existence in an enchanting world, while Elias struggles to comprehend complex human emotions due to his advanced age.
In this anime, a protagonist unexpectedly enters into a relationship with a non-human entity, delving into the themes of self-discovery and personal growth. These elements are reminiscent of My Happy Marriage.
4. Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You
Kimi ni Todoke tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, a shy and awkward girl who faces misunderstanding and the label of being a "scary girl" by her classmates due to her resemblance to Sadako from The Ring.
The narrative delves into Sawako's experiences during high school as she strives to make friends and explore romantic possibilities. Along her journey, Sawako builds a special bond with Kazehaya Shouta. As their relationship develops, a sweet romance blossoms between Sawako and Shouta.
This series centers around a protagonist who is often misunderstood but discovers love in an unexpected setting. The gradual development of their romantic relationship and personal growth mirrors the dynamics found in My Happy Marriage.
5. Fruits Basket
Fruits Basket, a captivating tale, revolves around the life of Tohru Honda. She is an orphaned girl who finds solace living with her grandfather until unforeseen circumstances force her to reside in a tent.
However, fate intervenes when two enigmatic members of the Sohma family offer her shelter in their home. The Sohma family bears a peculiar curse wherein individuals of the zodiac transform into animals upon physical contact with someone of the opposite gender. As Tohru gradually builds connections with various members of the family, she unravels their haunting pasts and personal struggles.
This series revolves around characters who triumph over their past traumas and discover happiness through unexpected relationships. The story is driven by deep emotions, drawing readers into a narrative reminiscent of My Happy Marriage.
6. Clannad
Clannad tells the tale of Tomoya Okazaki, a rebellious high school student prone to mischief. His path crosses with Nagisa Furukawa, a timid girl who repeated a year in school. As their friendship blossoms, they gradually develop romantic feelings for each other. The story revolves around Tomoya's personal growth as he forges meaningful connections not only with Nagisa, but also with fellow students at the school.
This anime delves into profound themes of family, love, and personal growth. The emotional journey of its characters reflects the exploration of relationships found in My Happy Marriage.
7. Maid Sama!
Maid Sama! centers around Misaki Ayuzawa, the trailblazing female president of an all-boys high school. Juggling her responsibilities as student council leader and maintaining a strict reputation, Misaki hides her part-time job as a maid at a café. However, complications arise when Usui Takumi, a male classmate, uncovers her secret and finds himself drawn to her romantically.
This series introduces a compelling female protagonist who unexpectedly discovers love. The progression of the romantic relationship and the exploration of the characters' pasts bear resemblance to those depicted in My Happy Marriage.
8. Toradora!
Toradora! revolves around the journey of Ryuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka, both high school students. Together, they navigate the challenging path of winning over their crushes while forming an unexpected bond along the way. Through a tale of friendship and romance, Ryuji and Taiga overcome their initial judgments to truly comprehend one another.
This anime delves into the dynamics of an unexpected relationship between two contrasting characters. It explores the gradual development of emotions and the journey of personal growth. These themes resonate with those found in My Happy Marriage.
9. Golden Time
The story revolves around Kōko Kaga, a law student who suffers from memory loss due to an accident. Alongside her is Banri Tada, a reserved and introverted student. As they journey through college life together, their unlikely companionship gradually transforms into a deep romantic connection. Together, they face personal challenges head-on and provide support to one another.
This series explores the intricacies of relationships and personal growth, evoking an emotional depth that is complemented by its character-driven narrative. It captures the essence reminiscent of My Happy Marriage.
10. Your Lie in April
Your Lie in April tells the story of Kōsei Arima, a prodigious pianist who experiences a creative block following his mother's untimely death. The arrival of Kaori Miyazono, a vibrant violinist, breathes new life into Kōsei's world.
Through their journey together, Kaori reignites Kōsei's passion for music and helps him overcome the guilt he carries for not fulfilling his mother's wishes. Meanwhile, Kaori battles her own health issues. Their deep connection provides them both with the strength to face adversity and pursue their dreams relentlessly.
This anime delves into the powerful themes of love, loss, and personal growth. The emotional journey undertaken by its characters mirrors that of My Happy Marriage, as both explore the complexities of relationships.
Conclusion
If you happen to be a fan of My Happy Marriage and are seeking more anime to indulge in, you're in for a treat with these recommendations, which promise heartwarming stories, memorable characters, and captivating romances.
