The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 part 2 confirms Fall 2023 release window

Following the conclusion of the season’s first part on Thursday, June 22, 2023, a teaser video was released for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 part 2. The 30-second video focused primarily on Chise Hatori, but it also featured other key characters from the season, including Lucy Webster, Philomela Sargant, and Rian Scrimgeour.

While fans knew there was more to the College arc than what this first cour would be able to adapt, many were shocked to see the season’s continuation announced so quickly. Likewise, the currently planned Fall 2023 release window for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 part 2 is equally surprising but certainly welcome.

Anime-only fans are especially intrigued to see how Chise’s journey at the College will continue in The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 part 2. While the first part certainly established her as the central protagonist beyond a shadow of a doubt, fans did feel that much more time was given to the supporting cast overall.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 part 2 will premiere on Thursday, October 5, 2023

AniTV @AniTVco "The Ancient Magus' Bride" Season 2 part 2 scheduled for October 5.



PV:

"The Ancient Magus' Bride" Season 2 part 2 scheduled for October 5.PV:https://t.co/KL22HgV824

Thankfully, fans will likely see The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 part 2 give more focus to Chise, especially given the latest teaser video for the second cour. Fans will find out for sure on October 5, 2023, when the anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel before running on BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto.

The anime will also be available on Amazon Prime Video and Lemino in Japan, and Crunchyroll may continue to stream it internationally. While there is no current confirmation of this for the season’s second cour in particular, the fact that Crunchyroll streamed the season’s first cour in its entirety supports such an assumption.

Kazuaki Terasawa is directing the season at Studio Kafka, a new animation studio established specifically for the series’ The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD project. Aya Takaha returned from the first television anime season to write the script alongside Yoko Yonaiyama and Chiaki Nishinaka. Hirotaka Kato is returning as character designer, and Junichi Matsumoto returns to compose the music.

The series stars Atsumi Tanezaki as Chise Hatori, Ryota Takeuchi as Elias Ainsworth, Kouki Uchiyama as Ruth, and Aya Endo as Silky. The additional cast for the second season includes the following:

Minami Tsuda as Lucy Webster

Maki Kawase as Philomela Sargant

Seiichiro Yamashita as Rian Scrimgeour

Daiki Kobayashi as Zoe Ivy

Reina Ueda as Veronica Rickenbacker

Kotaro Nishiyama as Isaac Farrar

Daiki Yamashita as Violet St. George

Minami Tanaka as Jasmine St. George

Mari Uchiyama as April Atwood

Miki Natsutani as May Atwood

Kousuke Toriumi as Narcisse Maugham

Mami Koyama as Liza Quillyn

Sayuri Sadaoka as Lizbeth Sargant

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes