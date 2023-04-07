The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 1: Chise gets acquainted with College life as Elias discovers a new potential enemy

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 1 was released on Thursday, April 6, 2023, bringing with it the highly anticipated start to the second season. While this episode was dense and dialogue-heavy, it was for good reason, as it was primarily concerned with setting up the plot and setting for the current season.

Fans were also introduced to several new characters in addition to being reunited with old acquaintances. However, some of these reappearing characters don't seem to be as amicable or friendly as fans once knew them to be, especially given one’s interactions with Elias in particular.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the highlights of The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 1.

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 1 justifies its density with a plethora of setting and plot info

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 1: Welcome to college

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 begins with several shots of various magical crystals, towers, creatures, and sorcerers, taking fans everywhere all at once. This eventually ends in a room with several people sitting at a table, with the woman at the head saying that someone is approaching.

This someone is revealed to be none other than Chise Hatori, accompanied by husband and instructor Elias Ainsworth. The episode then plays its opening sequence before returning the focus to Chise. She’s now in a different room with her Church Grim familiar, Ruth, by her side, and a man named Adolf Stroud telling her that he’d like for her to come to “the College.”

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 pans to Elias, who is seemingly perturbed by this suggestion. Adolf reminds them that he’s spoken about it before, mentioning it as a school for sorcerers and a mutual aid organization. Elias says he isn’t convinced why Chise should attend, with Adolf explaining that Chise, in addition to being a Sleigh Beggy, now carries the curses of immortality and the dragon with her.

Adolf then says that, as a researcher, he views her as too good an opportunity to pass up. He emphasizes that they’ll also support her to the best of their ability, and can even arrange for her to take classes with the other students. Adolf emphasizes that he’ll ensure she isn’t overburdened, and that she’ll receive the maximum compensation they can offer.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees Adolf say they may even be able to lift the curses, prompting Chise to bury her face in her hands. Adolf says he’ll leave for now to give the two time to talk it out. Elias then shares that he hates the idea, saying that he doesn’t want them prodding at her. He then asks her what she wants, seemingly touching her greatly.

Chise explains that she’s been thinking lately about how little she knows, which is why she defaults to sacrificing herself when such a need arises. She adds that despite people telling her it’s a negative trait, she doesn’t understand why it’s so bad. Several flashbacks from the first season play out as she says this, with several characters berating her for her actions.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 then sees Chise say that if she can learn enough to not need to sacrifice herself or others to solve problems, she wants to do so. She adds that it may allow her to be of help to herself or someone else someday. Elias and Chise look at each other, with the former suggesting that they might try and dissect her.

Chise responds by asking Elias if he’ll help if they try, to which he says he understands her point of view and has a lot to say, but decides he’ll attend the College with her then. The scene then transitions to Liza Quillyn, the woman from the head of the table earlier, introducing herself to Chise and Elias with Adolf by her side.

Liza is revealed to be the president of the College as she thanks Chise for her cooperation. The former then pulls a rose from her clothes, giving it to Chise as a sign of thanks. The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 then sees Liza explain that the college exists to protect and nurture everyone here, and not just Chise and people like her.

She warns Chise not to become too complacent but advises her to make herself at home and enjoy her time here. She then departs, prompting Adolf to begin Chise’s “orientation.” He adds that Elias will be a visiting instructor in the magic department, where he’ll take them next. Liza, meanwhile, is asked how Chise was by an unknown character, to which she responds that Chise is “promising.”

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees Liza add that Chise may be lacking in confidence, but has a strong will and “steers her own ship.” Adolf is then seen explaining that they use sorcery to project the sky from another location, which is how they have a “sky” despite being underground.

He then guides them to a tablet, pressing a card to it which then illuminates a screen. Adolf explains that this is a map of the entire college, explaining that it’s composed of several underground towers. He explains what each tower is and where they’re located, with the towers totaling seven in number.

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 1: Setting and plot established

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 then sees Adolf explain that each tower is separated into several different floors. After emphasizing that she doesn't need to remember all of this right now, he explains that they’ll be going through each of the towers after she meets someone.

The scene then transitions to Chise meeting Alexandra Heath, a caterpillar-like woman who is in charge of the medical room. Alexandra tells Chise that they’ll perform her examination in another room, even telling Elias that he’s not allowed to enter. She emphasizes that even family and guardians are not allowed, with Adolf interrupting to explain he hasn’t given them the tour of the whole college yet.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees Alexandra kick the two out, telling them to have fun touring together while Chise gets examined. Adolf says he’ll show Elias around the staff room, but the latter responds that he doesn’t need a room. Alexandra, meanwhile, is discussing Chise’s past with magic and the times in which she nearly died or gained her curses.

Alexandra calls Chise a troublemaker, calling her quite reckless but saying she’s done quite well. She comments on how Chise clearly thinks about the people around her as well, before asking if there’s anything else she wants to discuss. Chise begins saying something, but the scene transitions to Adolf and Elias.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees Adolf comment on how he’s surprised that Elias actually willingly left Chise alone with Alexandra in the medical room. Adolf reconfirms that Elias can hide in the shadows, prompting the latter to explain that he has no biological organs inside of his body. He says to the effect that, when thinking about the time Chise caught him hiding near her, he felt something like his organs tensing.

He explains that this is why he won’t do it, prompting Adolf to say he would describe such a sensation as being afraid. This intrigues Elias, who says it’s not a sensation he wants to experience for long. Adolf asks why he came to the College with her, to which Elias says he had no choice and is here as her guard.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees Adolf say that “the Seven Shields are not a monolith,” explaining that the “current absence is significant” and “somewhat unstable.” He pleads with Elias to keep a good eye on her without elaborating further, as Elias begins musing on how Adolf is correct.

He comments on how he would be “doing such a thing, in such a populous place,” before his mind drifts to a seemingly-pregnant woman in a rocking chair. He wonders what “she’s” doing right now, further questioning if she'd be surprised to learn about Elias now. He’s then called out to by Mikhail Renfred, as the scene focuses on Chise and Alexandra.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees Alexandra explain that because she swapped left eyes with Cartaphilus, she has frequent flashbacks to memories that aren’t hers. In addition, Chise has become sensitive to malice, the gazes of others, and other presences. Alexandra asks if she feels better physically, to which Chise says she’s been even better since her stomach wound healed.

Chise adds that she can lift roughly two people’s worth of weight without issue, prompting Alexandra to ask how many years’ worth of memories she’d say she has seen. Chise says that it’s not all clear, but guesses about a thousand years’ worth. Alexandra claims this to be enough to dwarf Chise’s own awareness, asking if she’s ever told that her personality has changed or if she considers options she never would have in the past.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 then sees Chise sense the presence of an eavesdropper beyond the door, turning to see who it is but failing to see them before they vanish. Chise apologizes to Alexandra, explaining that it felt like someone was watching her. Alexandra says it's fine before saying they should keep an eye on her for a while.

The scene then shows that Chise was right, with someone hiding in the other room. Adolf then shows Elias the staff room, with Renfred questioning if Elias will now live here. Elias responds that he’ll be commuting, to which Renfred points out the three-hour commute. Elias responds that he knows a shortcut, pointing out that Renfred is commuting the same as they are.

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 1: Meeting new colleagues and new roommates

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees Renfred say he’s not the same as Elias, prompting Elias to ask if the man hates him and if he’s done something to him. The man responds that Elias isn’t the only one he hates before departing, prompting Adolf to explain that the hatred isn’t personal, and that he’s “notoriously misanthropic since his student days.”

Elias responds that he’s certain that he is hated, but not intensely since he doesn’t feel the need to kill the man. This scares Adolf briefly before Elias asks what exactly he should do for class. Adolf hands Elias a manual on the matter, as Chise is shown to be walking around the dorms trying to find a specific room.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees her get lost when several talking cats approach and introduce themselves to her. The cats are Olivia, Camellia, Rose Lyn, and Florence, with Florence being the mother of the others. A confused Chise comments on how these aren’t cats like she knows, asking them if they’re the dorm matrons.

The cats confirm this, telling her that they can ask them anything she wants and trust them with all her worries. However, if she does any bad-mouthing, they’ll scratch and bite her until she cries. They then ask which of them she’d like for her new home, as the cats begin walking away with Chise in tow.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees Chise follow the cats, as they explain that she can find all kinds of children at the college. The cats explain that they’re here for the children who live here, before emphasizing which cat she should choose depending on which statement best describes her.

The cats then ask who she’ll choose for her home, to which Chise responds that she already has a home. However, she references how someone once told her that she’s free, prompting her to select Rose Lyn as her cat. The other cats depart with kind words as Chise holds Rose Lyn in her arms, eventually being taken to room 549—her dorm room.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees Rose Lyn explain that there’s a manual inside with the dorm rules, also advising that she communicates well with her new roommate. Chise says she understands, as Rose Lyn departs after adding that Chise can come to her if she ever needs anything.

Chise then goes to open the door, but briefly hesitates in case she’s interrupting someone’s sleep. She begins to feel nervous as she recalls being ostracized by her peers in high school. However, after remembering where she is and how everyone is a sorcerer, she warms up to the idea that she’ll be accepted by her peers.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 then shows that inside, her new roommate is waking up and getting out of bed, while Chise is still going back and forth. Chise eventually decides to open the door, but she does so directly into the forehead of her new roommate.

Her roommate chastises her for not knocking through the pain, with Chise explaining that she didn’t expect anyone to be right in front of the door. Her roommate responds that she obviously saw her dawdling in front of the door, before forgiving Chise and recognizing her as her new roommate.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 sees the girl introduce herself as Lucy Webster, prompting Chise to introduce herself in turn before they shake hands. Lucy explains where everything of Chise’s is in the room, adding that she’s not good at talking to people so Chise should find someone else to chat with.

Lucy adds that she plans on sleeping until right before class starts, emphasizing not to wake her up. Chise then grabs her uniform and begins changing, calming herself down about returning to school by reminding herself that what she went through in the past was worse. With her uniform now on, she has a confident look on her face.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 1 then sees her phone begin going off, with Alice Swayne texting her to come to the training room. Chise tries to find it, asking Ruth where it is, but he responds that he has no idea either. The two then spot the girl who was spying on Chise before walking while clutching her heart, with the girl falling shortly thereafter.

Chise asks what she should do, saying that she’s usually on the other side of this situation and doesn’t know what to do. The other girl, meanwhile, is seemingly shown to be in pain as the first episode of the series’ second season comes to an end.

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 1: In summation

Overall, The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 1 is an exciting episode despite its immense density and informativeness. In fact, the density of the episode plays a role in how exciting and engaging the episode is to a certain degree. Fans are being introduced to an entirely new setting and a mostly new cast of characters, with more surprises and introductions likely to come.

The episode also does a good job of recapping the core information needed to start the series from the second season’s premiere. While the first season is of such high quality that all fans should be revisiting it at some point, those eager to jump right into the second season won’t find themselves terribly lost during its events, save for a few names.

Be sure to keep up with all The Ancient Magus' Bride anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

