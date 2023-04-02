7 most anticipated anime on Crunchyroll in April 2023

April 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting month for anime fans, with Crunchyroll providing a jam-packed lineup featuring both new and popular series. So far, the three months of 2023 have already been an incredible journey for anime fans, as Crunchyroll continues to serve as a global streaming platform.

Crunchyroll has announced its full lineup for April 2023, complete with release dates that were revealed on March 22, 2023. The list contains a mix of thrilling new series and continuations of previous seasons.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World, and 6 other most anticipated anime on Crunchyroll in April 2023

1) Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



got.cr/WatchHellsPara… Hell's Paradise is now available to watch, only on Crunchyroll Hell's Paradise is now available to watch, only on Crunchyroll 🔥✨ got.cr/WatchHellsPara… https://t.co/4caAu0A1KF

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is one of the most eagerly awaited anime series of 2023. The first episode released on April 1, 2023, on Crunchyroll at 8:30 am PT, and it promises to be packed with action and fiction. The subbed version of the series has already started streaming on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. The dub-version release is yet to be announced.

This anime adaptation was created by Mappa based on Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy-based shonen manga that shares the thrilling journey of Gabimaru and his fellow convicts on a dangerous quest for the legendary elixir of immortality in the mythical land of Shinsenkyo.

Prisoners struggle with their desires for freedom and forgiveness. As they pursue freedom and redemption by finding the elixir for the Shogan, their Asaemon executioners ensure their return to the Shogan.

2) Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



MORE: NEWS: KONOSUBA: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! TV Anime Sets April 5 Premiere with New TrailerMORE: got.cr/MeguminPV3-tw NEWS: KONOSUBA: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! TV Anime Sets April 5 Premiere with New Trailer💥MORE: got.cr/MeguminPV3-tw https://t.co/1kjIRByTbW

The most-awaited Isekai series spin-off, titled KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World, is set to air on Crunchyroll on April 5, 2023. The subbed version will be available to watch in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS. It will also be aired in Europe, except in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

This season of Konosuba promises to be just as hilarious and entertaining as the previous two, with the addition of new adventures and characters. The spin-off created by Drive Studio based on the Light novel by Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari followed the story of Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," and her pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion.

Along the way, she meets new friends and faces new challenges, all while providing plenty of laughs and entertainment for viewers.

3) The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



More: New trailer for The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2More: got.cr/magusbrides2pv… New trailer for The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 💖✨ More: got.cr/magusbrides2pv… https://t.co/qsyWUtbiVy

The Ancient Magus' Bride, a supernatural fantasy anime series, is ready to return with the story of Chise Hatori on Crunchyroll on April 6, 2023. The subbed version is set to be released on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

With Studio Kafka in charge and based on Kore Yamazaki's manga, the story of the second season will continue the story, where Chise will continue to develop her magical abilities under the guidance of Elias and other mages at the College, a mutual aid organization for magic users.

As she learns more about the world of magic and the dark forces that threaten it, she also begins to unravel the mysteries of her past and the truth behind her family’s tragic history.

4) Dr. Stone season 3: New World

Dr. STONE EN @DrStone_EN



Dr. STONE Season 3 premieres April 6 on Crunchyroll! It's almost time for Senku's adventure to continue!Dr. STONE Season 3 premieres April 6 on Crunchyroll! It's almost time for Senku's adventure to continue! 🌕Dr. STONE Season 3 premieres April 6 on Crunchyroll! https://t.co/WQGoA9TE9B

One of the most anticipated sequels, Dr. Stone Season 3: New World, is set to premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll on April 6, 2023, at 7:30 am PT. Additionally, the dubbed version of the series will be available to watch on Crunchyroll on April 20, 2023, at 12:30 pm PT.

Crunchyroll will stream the series globally in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Based on Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Shonen manga, Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD will progress through the Source of Petrification Saga, covering the final ten chapters of the Age of Exploration Arc.

Subsequently, the series will embark on the Treasure Island arc, spanning 38 chapters. In this new arc, Senku and his team will encounter a previously unknown population.

5) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES comes to Crunchyroll this April!



READ MORE: "I’ve got no choice but to crush it with my fist."MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES comes to Crunchyroll this April! @MashleAnimeENG READ MORE: got.cr/MASHLEApril-tw "I’ve got no choice but to crush it with my fist."MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES comes to Crunchyroll this April! @MashleAnimeENG✨ READ MORE: got.cr/MASHLEApril-tw https://t.co/cD7CcRyxLK

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, an anime adaptation of Hajime Komoto’s manga, is set to air on April 7, 2023, on Crunchyroll. Global streaming of Crunchyroll will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

A-1 Pictures is in charge of the production of the anime adaptation, under the direction of Tomoyo Tanaka.

The story centers on Mash Burnedead, the protagonist, who struggles with his inability to use magic and his strained relationship with his adoptive father. Mash wants to make peace, so he wants to become a Divine Visionary at Easton Magic Academy, which is only given to the best students.

Though devoid of magical skills, Mash enrolled in the academy to demonstrate that physical power can triumph over magical talent.

6) TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You (season 2)

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



MORE: NEWS: TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Anime Premieres on April 7MORE: got.cr/Tonikawa2MPV-tw NEWS: TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Anime Premieres on April 7💞MORE: got.cr/Tonikawa2MPV-tw https://t.co/LDSsOJtA6U

One of the most popular rom-com anime series, TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You, is set to release its second season on April 7, 2023, on Crunchyroll. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

The story is based on the manga by Kenjiro Hata and was made by Seven Arcs Studio. It is about a smart young man named Nasa Yuzaki, who is often made fun of because of his strange name. His life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters the enigmatic Tsukasa, who saves him from a fatal traffic accident.

Upon confessing his love for her, Tsukasa agreed to become Nasa's girlfriend, but only if they married. The series will be directed by Hiroshi Ikehata, with a screenplay by Kazuho Hyodo.

7) Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc (season 3)

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



⚔️ READ: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premieres on Crunchyroll April 9. @DemonSlayerUSA ⚔️ READ: got.cr/knysva-tw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premieres on Crunchyroll April 9. @DemonSlayerUSA⚔️ READ: got.cr/knysva-tw https://t.co/eHAmqXgoEF

One of the year’s most hyped and anticipated anime series, Demon Slayer, has confirmed its third season, titled Swordsmith Village Arc, with a release date of April 9, 2023. The series will be streamed on Crunchyroll and will be available to watch globally in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The third season will be adapted from the Swordsmith Village arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s award-winning manga, under the production of Ufotable. After the Entertainment District arc, the third season of Demon Slayer starts the plot with the main character, Tanjiro, going to the well-known Swordsmith Village to look for a new sword.

Along the way, he encounters Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji. Muzan, the main antagonist, takes revenge for the deaths of Upper Moons Daki and Gyutaro by sending a huge army of demons and powerful Twelve Kizuki members Hantengu and Gyokko to attack the Swordsmith Village.

Tanjiro and the Hashiras must unite to thwart the attack and protect the village.

Poll : 0 votes