Where to watch Dr. Stone season 3? Streaming details explored

Dr. Stone season 3, New World, is one of the most awaited sequels of 2023 that has kept loyal fans on the edge of their seats. The sequel will see Senku and his friends going on an unprecedented journey to the other corner of the world in search of the petrification light, hoping to cure Tsukasa and safeguard humans from another attack.

Recently, Dr. Stone Season 3 revealed a new trailer featuring recurring and new characters in the series, making the fandom excited for the upcoming installment. With a few days left before the sequel is to be released worldwide, fans are getting impatient with where to watch Dr. Stone season 3 online.

Crunchyroll to include Dr. Stone season 3 in its massive library

Dr. Stone season 3, New World, will debut on April 6, 2023, on TOKYO MX and KBS Kyoto at 10:30 pm JST. Other Japanese syndications, including Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi, will also run the sequel.

The sequel was announced to be part of the Crunchyroll Spring 2023 lineup, meaning Dr. Stone season 3 will be streamed exclusively on the platform. Newcomers and fans can catch all the previous installments of Dr. Stone on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has also announced the English dub of the series, which will arrive on April 20, 2023. Additional language dubs, including German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Castilian, and Italian, were also announced during the Crunchyroll Spring 2023 lineup.

The OTT giant will stream the series in selective territories such as North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Crunchyroll will simulcast the third installment around the world. Here are the release timings for episode 1, listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, April 6, at 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, April 6, at 10:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, April 6, at 2:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, April 6, at 8 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, April 6, at 3.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, April 7, at12 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, April 6, at 10:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, April 6, at 11:30 am

About the anime

Here’s a brief synopsis of Dr. Stone by Crunchyroll:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world."

It continues:

"Starting with his super-strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing. Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from March 2017 to March 2022. The chapters of the series are collected into 26 tankobon volumes.

As of June 2022, the manga had over 14 million copies in circulation worldwide. In 2019, Dr. Stone manga won the 64th Shogakukan Manga Award for the Shonen category, one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

