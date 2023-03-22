The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 is set to premiere with its pilot episode on Thursday, April 6, at 10.00 pm JST.

Following the conclusion of the series’ first season and subsequent films, fans are incredibly excited to see Chise Hatori’s story continue. Especially exciting is the apparent continuation of her story while removed from husband Elias Ainsworth’s community, at least temporarily so.

This excitement has led to fans looking everywhere online for exactly what the first episode will cover. Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler info available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 at the time of this article’s writing.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 set to continue Chise’s story outside of the context of Elias’ hometown

Where to watch

For a minority of international fans, the show's season 2 premiere translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the pilot episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix will also be streaming the series’ new episodes for its subscribers weekly, the delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode. The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 is set to premiere at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00AM, Thursday, April 6

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00AM, Thursday, April 6

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00PM, Thursday, April 6

Central European Time: 3:00PM, Thursday, April 6

Indian Standard Time: 6:30PM, Thursday, April 6

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00PM, Thursday, April 6

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00PM, Thursday, April 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30PM, Thursday, April 6

Season 1 recap

The first season of The Ancient Magus’ Bride introduced fans to Chise Hatori, a young Japanese girl who sold herself in an auction after giving up on finding happiness. This is how she met Elias Ainsworth, a half-fae being who, like Chise, found himself ostracized and alone in the world.

The two grew closer to each other in the community Elias is a part of, as the season progressed, which lent itself to danger. In the process, the duo discovered that Chise is a special type of mage called a Sleigh Beggy, who attracts all sorts of magical creatures, both with good and evil intentions.

As Chise tried to learn more about herself and her powers as well as Elias, she continued to meet and help several members of Elias’ community. However, things begin going south when the season’s main villain presented themselves, eventually forcing Chise to drastically alter the way in which she lived her life.

What to expect (speculative)

With The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 set to see Chise joining a Magic College Society, it will most likely focus on righting the conclusive wrongs of the first. While Chise isn’t necessarily at a disadvantage with her new way of life, the series alludes to her wanting to undo what has happened to her.

Similarly, an entirely new cast of characters will be introduced as Chise attends and experiences a new life at her Magic College Society. With Elias joining her, fans can count on some exciting developments and plot points to occur during their time at the college. Fans can expect the two’s relationship to deepen throughout the season.

It’s unknown exactly what the overarching story of The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 will be, aside from focusing on Chise’s education and efforts to revert back to her former self. However, if the narrative structure is anything like the first season, fans can count on an unseen villain to make themselves known by the end of the upcoming season.

