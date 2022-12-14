Create

Giant Beast of Ars drops first promo video, additional cast members revealed

Giant Beast of Ars drops new promo video (Image via Asahi Productions)
DMM Pictures and Asahi Production’s original TV anime, Giant Beast of Ars, recently revealed the first full promo video announcing the series’ debut on January 6, 2023. On the given date, the anime will be aired on MBS/TBS and 28 other broadcasting channels on the Super Animeism programming block at 1:25 am JST (practically on January 7).

Later, the anime will also be broadcast on A-TX on January 9 at 11:30 pm JST and BS NTV on January 10 at 12 am. At the Anime Weekend Atlanta 2022 industry panel, while disclosing its winter anime lineup, HiDive announced streaming Giant Beast of Ars exclusively on its platform.

Giant Beast of Ars introduced six additional characters, and their voice casts in the new promo

youtube-cover

Asami Seto, who played Mai Sakurajima in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Alpha in The Eminence in Shadow will be voicing Tsurugi. Wakana Kuramochi, who played Lilia Kudelfate in Vermeil in Gold, Caph in The Duke of Death and His Maid, and Sarasa Saionji in the upcoming anime of Geek Toys’ Liar Liar, will be taking on the role of Chart in Giant Beast of Ars.

━……‥‥・‥‥……━TVアニメ『アルスの巨獣』追加キャラクター情報━……‥‥・‥‥……━ゼン：#緒方賢一メザミ：#田丸篤志バクラ：#菅生隆之キャストコメントも公開中！ars-giant.com/news/43/ https://t.co/INsqmxOQxH

Ryota Takeuchi, known for playing Darui in Naruto, Wakatoshi Ushijima in Haikyuu!!, and Elias Ainsworth in Ancient Magus Bride, will play Facade. Mayu Aoyagi, who made her debut as a voice actress in the anime industry by voicing Maru Mori in Blue Period, will play Tooka.

TVアニメ「アルスの巨獣」第1弾PV公開、追加キャストに瀬戸麻沙美、竹内良太ら（動画あり / コメントあり）natalie.mu/comic/news/505…#アルスの巨獣 https://t.co/hcZbl2v24Q

Kenichi Ogata, the voice actor known for playing Ataru’s father in the 1980s Urusei Yatsura, Hiroshi Agasa in Detective Conan, and Sorahiko Torino in My Hero Academia, will voice Zen. Atsushi Tamaru, who garnered a lot of praise for his performances in Build Divide: Code Black as Namitsu Enjou, Eugene Rants in 86, and Akira Kunimi in Haikyuu!!, will be voicing Mezami.

Lastly, Takayuki Sugo will join the cast of Giant Beast of Ars as Bakura. Takayuki is known for his commendable roles as Hashirama Senju in Naruto, Simon in Gurren Lagann, and Rizen in Yuu Yuu Hakusho.

━……‥‥・‥‥……━TVアニメ『アルスの巨獣』追加キャラクター情報━……‥‥・‥‥……━ツルギ：#瀬戸麻沙美シャルト：#倉持若菜ファザード：#竹内良太トオカ：#青耶木まゆキャストコメントも公開中！ars-giant.com/news/43/ https://t.co/AjxgZr2LWc

Here’s how HiDive describes the plot of the series:

"The great beasts created the land, but humans stole it. Angered, the beasts began eating humans, who in turn called upon the gods to fight the beasts. In the age of the sword, heroes and mythology, giant beasts are hunted by humans for profit.

It continues:

"Jiro, who makes his living hunting beasts, encounters Kuumi, who is being chased by someone, and in that moment decides to save her. As rumors spread regarding humanity and a mysterious experiment, together they seek to discover the world's secrets."
━…‥・‥…━TVアニメ #アルスの巨獣配信情報公開！━…‥・‥…━DMM TVにて先行配信・ほか配信サービスでも配信されることが決定しました！DMM TVでは2023年1月6日（金）26時00分（「スーパーアニメイズム」枠での放送後すぐ）に配信されますars-giant.com https://t.co/pcKucY5fps

Giant Beast of Ars is an original project of DMM Pictures, which Akira Oguro will direct at the studio, Asahi Productions. Ashito Oyari designed the characters, while Hiroshi Shizu and Masato Kato adapted the designs into animation. Norimitsu Kaiho is both writing and overseeing scripts. Masato Katayama and Akinari Suzuki will be providing music.

