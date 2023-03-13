The Ancient Magus' Bride manga is going on an indefinite hiatus

The Ancient Magus' Bride manga by Kore Yamazaki is all set to go on hiatus, the official page behind The Ancient Magus' Bride informed readers a short while ago. The manga will no longer be updated, at least for the foreseeable future, and no return dates are planned.

Because anime and manga fans understand how much work the creators, illustrators, animators, and entire team behind the series put in, it is understandable that mangaka Yamazaki and others will need some rest, though the reason for the hiatus has not yet been revealed. However, fans are sending their best wishes to the series' creator.

The Ancient Magus' Bride manga to go on hiatus after the Gakuin arc

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



(Mahoutsukai no Yome)



English Release



French Release "The Ancient Magus Bride" by Kore Yamazaki will go on hiatus for a while. Upon its return it will start a new arc, the "Beast Arc".(Mahoutsukai no Yome)English Release @gomanga French Release @komikku "The Ancient Magus Bride" by Kore Yamazaki will go on hiatus for a while. Upon its return it will start a new arc, the "Beast Arc".(Mahoutsukai no Yome)English Release @gomanga French Release @komikku https://t.co/DtPWexylMg

The news was shared with readers of The Ancient Magus' Bride manga by the mangaka on the manga's official Twitter account. Ghost and Witch, also created by Yamazaki, will also take a break. At the moment, neither of the manga has a date for their return.

The Ancient Magus' Bride manga will go on hiatus after the Gakuin (College) arc. According to Yamazaki, the next story that will be coming for The Ancient Magus' Bride is its Beast arc. So, fans must be patient while waiting for this new saga to start.

The first issue of The Ancient Magus' Bride manga was released in November 2013 and was initially serialized in the Monthly Comic Blade. Then, in September 2014, the story was transferred to the Monthly Comic Garden, where it is now being published.

Currently, it is already on its 19th volume. In October 2014, Seven Seas Entertainment was awarded the license for publishing the series in North America.

What is the anime about?

The Ancient Magus Bride Anime (Image via Wit Studio)

The manga follows Chise Hatori, the story's main character, who has been mistreated and ignored her whole life. She has never known anything that could be called love. Away from the comfort of her family, she has encountered her fair share of challenges and roadblocks in her life. It was when she had no hope left that she was about to have a chance meeting.

Chise's life will never be the same once a man with the head of a beast and weird powers buys her at an auction for slaves. The man is a "magus," a term for a powerful sorcerer. He has decided to set Chise free from the confines of captivity. After that, the magus makes a daring proclamation that Chise will become his apprentice and bride.

Final thoughts

A still from the anime (Image via Kafka Studio)

Whatever the case, manga readers are relieved to learn that the series' author is pausing his work to take a break and are crossing their fingers that the creator is in good health.

The job of a mangaka is hard, and fans are getting increasingly protective of their favorite creators every week. Because the job is so physically demanding, many mangakas have talked about how it could hurt their health. Once April arrives, the anime adaptation of The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 will start airing, giving fans something to do in the meantime.

Poll : 0 votes