10 anime characters just like Hinata from Naruto

Hinata Hyuga is one of the most popular female characters in the Naruto series. She hails from the Hyuga clan and possesses the Byakugan, which aids in close-range combat and reconnaissance. However, this character isn't popular for her abilities as a shinobi. Instead, she is known for her gentle and kind demeanor.

When we look at Hinata as a character, one can deduce that she falls under the dandere trope. Dandere characters are those that have trouble socializing and are awkward around people. While Hinata might be the most popular dandere character out there, let's look at some other dandere characters from a few anime series other than Naruto.

Take a look at Komi and 9 other dandere characters from various anime series other than Naruto

1) Komi (Komi Can't Communicate)

Komi Shouko is the protagonist of Komi Can't Communicate. She has difficulty socializing due to a condition called extreme social anxiety. While her goal is to make 100 friends before graduating, it's tough for her to achieve this feat. The fact that she is one of the most beautiful girls in the school makes things all the more difficult because her classmates constantly approach her. Komi can undoubtedly be compared to Hinata from the Naruto series.

2) Miku Nakano (Quintessential Quintuplets)

Miku Nakano is one of Quintessential Quintuplets' main characters and is the Nakano quintuplets' third sister. She is pretty reserved and happens to be a woman of very few words. She is someone who doesn't go out of her way to socialize with others and does not have confidence in her abilities. She is a popular dandere whose personality almost changes when the topic of samurais and shoguns is brought up. She is embarrassed that she's interested in things from the Sengoku era, but her personality is comparable to Hinata's.

3) Mio Akiyama (K-On)

Mio Akiyama (Image via Kakifly/Houbunsha, K-On!)

Mio Akiya, in K-on!, is the band's bassist, second vocalist, and lyricist. She is technical and exceptionally skilled in playing the bass. She is pretty bashful and is someone that doesn't necessarily enjoy socializing. She is someone that enjoys spending time by herself and dedicates most of her free time to songwriting. She is the voice of reason when her bandmates have petty squabbles and, indeed, is the band's backbone. Mio Akiyama's shy demeanor can be compared to Hinata from the Naruto series.

4) Nagisa Furukawa (Clannad)

Nagisa Furukawa (Image via Jun Maeda, ASCII Media Works, Clannad)

Like Hinata from the Naruto series, she is pretty selfless and would often help others, even if it's a stranger. She takes this to the extreme by not valuing her own happiness and is the sort of person who thinks that others' happiness is more valuable than hers. She is quite sensitive and isn't a fan of pranks. She is a typical dandere from Clannad and happens to be one of the main characters in the series as well.

5) Shigeo (Mob Psycho 100)

Shigeo Kageyama (Image via ONE/Dark Horse Comics, Mob Psycho 100)

Shigeo Kageyama is the protagonist of Mob Psycho 100. This series is written by the author of One Punch Man. In this series, Shigeo is silent and rarely initiates a conversation with others. Despite being antisocial, he found many friends in the Body Improvement Club. He is pretty shy and has strong morals surrounding the use of psychic powers on human beings. He is someone who would help his friends out no matter what, similar to Hinata from the Naruto series.

6) Atsushi Murasakibara (Kuroko No Basket)

Atsushi Murasakibara looks like the type of character who is extremely violent and loud. But, when fans look closely at his personality, they realize that he is pretty antisocial and rarely speaks unless spoken to. In Kuroko No Basket, Atsushi is a powerful character with impressive rebound statistics and generates a lot of force when he dunks. His personality is quite the opposite compared to his dominating presence on the court. This character also has certain traits that can be seen in Hinata from the Naruto series.

7) Nana Ebina (Himouto! Umaru-Chan)

Nana Ebina (Image via Sankaku/Shueisha, Himouto! Umaru-chan)

Nana Ebina is a typical dandere who has a lot of trouble when socializing. She is extremely timid and is quite shy around the people she likes. She has difficulty dealing with compliments and often has steam coming out of her head. She stammers and stutters when talking to Taihei Doma since she likes him. Nana Ebina's personality can be compared to Hinata's, except Ebina's dandere trope is a tad bit extreme.

8) Koji Koda (My Hero Academia)

This is a character from My Hero Academia similar to Atsushi Murasakibara because his brutish appearance confuses people when they interact with him for the first time. He is silent and happens to be highly kind towards his friends. Koji isn't a fan of violence and is always accompanied by animals. According to Fumikage, Koda is great at keeping secrets. His kind demeanor indeed reminds fans about Hinata from Naruto.

9) Sawako Kuronuma (Kimi No Todoke)

Sawako Kuronuma (Image via Karuho Shiina/Shueisha, Kimi No Todoke)

Like Hinata, Sawako is quite shy and happens to be quite intelligent as well. She is ranked third in her class and graduated as her class valedictorian. Her academic prowess is appreciated by many, but she has a tough time regarding social interactions. She is selfless and often forgets her needs when helping others out. Her personality makes her a typical dandere, and she is often compared to Hinata from the Naruto series.

10) Ami Mizuno (Sailor Moon)

Ami was a shy girl and was quite reserved before she met Usagi. Her peers thought she was arrogant because she was the most intelligent student in the class and didn't talk to anyone. This is because she has trouble socializing. She is kind towards others and is one of the most loyal friends anyone could have. She is also one of the most sensible among the Inner Senshi and despises conflict. Hinata from the Naruto series is similar to Ami Mizuno in Sailor Moon.

