Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Episode 12: Tadano visits Komi's house and the class takes part in eraser wars

Komi Can't Communicate is heading in an interesting direction and the latest episode certainly had a ton of elements to enjoy. Given that the students would be in different classes soon, there were a few scenes that were emotional, not just for Komi and Tadano, but for the fan base as well.

The latest episode was quite interesting as it was White Day and some of the students seemed to be quite nervous. White Day is when the students are supposed to thank their classmates who gave them chocolate on Valentine's Day. Let's take a look at the events that took place in the latest episode of Komi Can't Communicate.

Komi Can't Communicate season 2 episode 12: Tadano has a conversation with his sister

Tadano was quite nervous because he didn't know what to give Komi on White Day. He thought that consulting his sister might prove to be useful and he decided to ask Hitomi about possible gifts that he could buy for a person who had gifted him a friend's chocolate.

She thought that the only chocolate he had received was from a boy, but she ended up offering him some help. Tadano seemed quite relieved and excited at the same time. His mother, however, eavesdropped and had the wrong idea because she didn’t know the full picture.

That day went by quite fast and there was a moment when he diverted the topic by inviting Katai for dinner. The next day was White Day and Tadano was extremely nervous since he had to give Komi her gift.

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Episode 12: Tadano visits Komi’s house

He was quite nervous when he reached her house. After summoning every bit of courage he could and knocked, Komi’s mother opened the door and informed that she had to run some errands. Despite his attempts to leave, Komi’s mother was insistent that he wait in their house.

Things got a little awkward when Komi’s father sat in the room with Tadano. He seemed quite intimidating and Tadano was quite scared. However, things got even more awkward for a second after Komi returned to her room and coerced her father to leave.

The protagonist of Komi Can't Communicate was quite tense since her room wasn’t clean. She cleaned it quickly and tried catching her breath. She was quite happy with the gift that Tadano got since it was a scented hand cream and candy as well. Since things got quite awkward again, Tadano decided to leave and he gave an excuse. Komi tried it on and she loved the scent of the hand cream.

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Episode 12: Things get emotional after a series of heated eraser wars

Everyone in the classroom participated in eraser wars and the students were quite lively. All of them went overboard and ended up losing since the eraser went out of bounds. However, the class was quite silent since Komi was the last contestant, and she managed to win.

She and Tadano had a conversation about how they would be in different classes soon. They certainly got a little emotional and Komi even communicated by speaking instead of just writing in a book. Tadano recollected some important memories that Komi made throughout the second season of the series, and the episode ended with the two meeting again in school.

