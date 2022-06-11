Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 10: Katai and Komi give chocolates to Tadano on Valentine's day

Komi Can’t Communicate focuses on students and their daily lives in school now that they are back from Kyoto. However, this was one of the most anticipated weeks for all the students in the school since Valentine’s day was soon approaching. The latest episode focused on Komi and what she did on that day.

The episode also focused on her friends and their plans for that momentous day. After the trip to Kyoto, fans became aware of other characters and their love interest, which led to the series featuring some of those relationships. Let’s look at what happened in the latest Komi Can’t Communicate episode.

Komi Can’t Communicate episode 10: Tadano helps Komi talk to Katou and Sasaki

All the students were back in school and adapting to their mundane lives again. At this time, Katou and Sasaki wanted to greet Komi, but they felt it was a bit awkward. Komi was frozen at her spot and didn’t seem to move at all. However, Tadano had picked up on the clues and realized that she was having difficulty greeting her friends with whom she made memories in Kyoto. Tadano wanted to do something about this, and he gently nudged her forward, giving her the push to approach the friends she wanted to talk to.

Tadano helps Komi talk to her friends (Image via Komi Can’t Communicate, Shogakukan and OLM)

Soon, Katou turned around and greeted Komi, and Sasaki joined them immediately. It seemed like things weren’t awkward anymore, and they proceeded to go about their day. Tadano was overthinking his actions and wondered if it was the right thing to do. Meanwhile, Katai had arrived and wanted to greet everyone in the morning. Tadano’s greeting made him happy, and Naruse’s comment about his body gave some ideas to the girls who were eavesdropping at that time.

Nene Onemine invites Komi to make chocolates

Komi and Kaede head to Onemine’s house, and Komi is swarmed by Onemine’s siblings. They were extremely playful, and she even tried her best to talk to the kids. They made meringue and chocolate cake in her house, and she managed to impress the young kids with her whisking skills. The next day, she managed to give chocolates to her friends, and even to Katai as well. Tadano was quite disappointed since he couldn’t find any chocolates on that day when he clearly expected his friends to give him a few.

Komi whisking the Meringue (Image via Komi Can’t Communicate, Shogakukan and OLM)

Komi gives her chocolates to Tadano (Image via Komi Can’t Communicate, Shogakukan and OLM)

The first chocolate he received was from Katai, which made Tadano happy. He returned home dejected since the only chocolate he received was from a guy friend. However, as he was stepping out to buy some ice cream, he saw Komi standing right outside his house.

She wanted to hand out a notice to him. However, as she was leaving, she managed to summon the courage and gave Tadano his chocolates. This made him extremely happy, and Komi decided to run away since she couldn’t hold her feelings back after watching Tadano be pleased because of her.

