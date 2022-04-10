Komi Can't Communicate Season 2: Here is what fans can expect

Komi Can't Communicate has been a huge success ever since the first season, so fans cannot wait for the second one.

The romantic comedy stars a shy young girl named Komi Shouku, who suffers from anxiety disorders. With the help of the relatively normal Tadano Hitohito, Komi plans on making a hundred friends.

Komi Can't Communicate has already released the first episode of the new season, but more will follow shortly. Fans can look forward to some new characters and plot threads. Of course, the series will largely retain the same comedic style it always had.

Here is what fans can expect from Komi Can't Communicate Season 2

This article will contain some very minor spoilers in regards to character names. However, it won't give away major plot details from the manga. Without further ado, here's what fans can get excited about.

Brand new characters

Male students finally gain some prominence (Image via OLM)

The first season had a very strong focus on female characters. However, the new season will feature some male students for once. This will be a notable departure from the previous season.

Based on the first episode and the recent trailer, these are the characters who will make a splash this season:

Katai Makoto : Despite having the face of a thug, he is a very nice person

: Despite having the face of a thug, he is a very nice person Naruse Shisuto : A handsome student who is completely full of himself

: A handsome student who is completely full of himself Komitani Chuusaku: Snide and sarcastic, he likes providing meta commentary

The introduction of new characters will give the show more room to grow. The likes of Komi and Tadano can interact with more characters now. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the new season.

More than a few characters have yet to show up from the manga. If they don't appear this season, they likely will in the next one.

A maintained focus on school life

Several animes focus on high school activities, yet that's what makes them relatable to younger audiences. Komi Can't Communicate will continue to focus on this aspect for next season, such as gym classes and hanging out with friends.

Komi Can't Communicate is a slice-of-life romantic comedy. With that said, even mundane activities will be more interesting with its colorful cast of characters.

The interesting part will be how Komi starts to open up to characters like Tadano. Judging by the recent trailer, she is becoming more comfortable speaking around him. Her character development is what drives the show, so fans can look forward to her growth in season two.

Release time and date

Komi Can't Communicate just aired the first episode of the new season, via TV Tokyo. It was released in Japan back on April 6. The episode featured the introduction of brand new character Katai Makoto.

Netflix will stream the rest globally starting April 27, 2022. New episodes will be dropped every single week. A dubbed version should follow shortly afterwards, although a date hasn't been set.

