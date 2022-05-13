Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6: Komi and Tadano grow closer as he catches a cold

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 was more romantic than previous episodes and focused heavily on the growing intimacy between Shouko and Tadano. Through a first shrine visit (Hatsumode), a stint at the ice skating rink, and a battle with the common cold, Shouko and Tadano develop deeper feelings for each other.

Of course, hilarious moments ensue in every segment, especially instigated by Najimi. However, the focus was undeniably on Komi and Tadano, and the tone of the episode was more romantic than is usual for Komi Can’t Communicate.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 sees Shouko taking care of Tadano amidst Najimi and Katai’s shenanigans

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 is divided into three parts, and covers chapters 94, 95 and 99 of the Komi Can’t Communicate manga. It leaves out previously covered chapters 97 and 98, and skips chapter 96 to be covered in the next episode.

Part 1: It's Just Like Every New Year

Najimi shows up at the Tadano house (Image via OLM Studio)

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 starts with Najimi showing up at Tadano’s house, uninvited, and forcing him into the scheme of inviting everyone to the year’s first shrine visit. The episode shows glimpses of how everyone is spending their New Year as Najimi calls and invites everyone.

Najimi lies to Yamai in Komi Can't Communicate episode 18 (Image via OLM Studio)

Najimi hillariously manages to disrupt everyone's day, but they all still agree to go. The only exception is Yamai, who is in Hawaii and does not fail to show that off when she picks up the call. In retaliation, Najimi lies that Shouko is coming with them for the shrine visit, even though she didn’t pick up her phone earlier.

Shouko draws Great Luck in Komi Can't Communicate episode 18 (Image via OLM Studio)

However, Shouko agrees and the class meets in front of the shrine. Najimi turns it into a race, and after wishing each other a shy “Happy new year,” Shouko and Tadano join their friends. The gang later draws luck from the shrine, with Shouko being graced with a “great luck.”

Part 2: It's Just Ice Skating

Katai and Shouko have a hilarious misunderstanding (Image via OLM Studio)

The second part of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 focuses on Katai working up the courage to invite Tadano on an outing to grow closer to each other. Katai’s inner thoughts and outer speech are as out of sync as ever, but Tadano manages to understand him perfectly and agrees to go to the ice staking rink.

However, he brings Shouko with him. Katai thinks that Shouko, as his master (a hilarious misunderstanding), is there to guide and test his ability to make friends with Tadano, while she is just deathly afraid of him and scared for Tadano.

Tadano impresses Shouko and Katai in Komi Can't Communicate episode 18 (Image via OLM Studio)

It turns out neither Shouko nor Katai can skate, but Tadano can, although just the average amoun. He teaches Shouko first, and belatedly realizes that he has been holding her hand the whole time he was teaching her.

Embarrassed, he focuses on Katai and teaches him to skate as well. Tadano’s interaction with Katai is hilariously even more traditionally romance-manga-like than with Shouko. A confused Shouko looks on, but in the end, Katai manages to deepen the friendship between himself and Tadano.

Part 3: It's Just the Common Cold

Tadano defeated by the common cold (Image via OLM Studio)

The last segment of Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 started with Tadano catching a cold. After assurances from him that he will be fine, his parents and sister leave him alone at home while they went on a hot spring trip. Tadano, it turns out, is easily scared and blows his normal fever out of proportion.

He believes that he can’t even get up for a bottle of water, and calls Najimi to bring him food and medicine. However, he accidentally dials Shouko, who shows up with hot soup after a while. She cooks Tadano egg-porridge, a staple Japanese sick-food, and proceeds to try to feed it to him.

However, Tadano gets embarrassed and eats his food himself, while Shouko gets mortified at her natural impulse to feed him. It can be guessed that she picked up this habit from having a younger brother. After Tadano eats his fill, Shouko cleans up while the boy falls asleep.

After tucking him properly into bed, she watches him sleep for a while before bashfully holding his hand. However, it is at this moment that Najimi shows up, making a racket and starling Shouko. Najimi is surprised to see the latter, who is visibly panicking and denies the accusations that absolutely no one is leveling at her.

Final Thoughts

Hitomi's intuition in Komi Can't Communicate episode 18 (Image via OLM Studio)

A bonus shows that Hitomi immediately guesses that a girl had come over once she returned. An unprecedented preview shows that the winter break will be ending in Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7.

Naruse in next episode of Komi Can't Communicate (Image via OLM Studio)

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 7 will introduce another one of Komi’s classmates, Naruse Shisuto (Shisuto Naruse in the western style introduction), who is, as his name suggests, a narcissist.

