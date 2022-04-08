Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 1 starts off with the usual class hijinks, Tadano makes a new friend

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 began on April 7, 2022, and though it is set in winter, the episode is living up to the festive atmosphere that spring brings with it. The protagonist, Komi Shoko, stole the hearts of fans from the moment she appeared on screen, and the show seems off to a great start, with wholesome moments and comedy galore.

Highlights from Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 1

Komi’s list

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 1 began with an adorably clumsy Komi Shoko waking up to a text message from Najimi in the morning. The first sub-part of the episode, titled “Winter Arrives,” focused on Shoko getting ready and walking to school.

Najimi sneaked up on her and played a prank by touching her cheek with their cold hands, and managing to hide her excitement, they did the same to Tadano who had arrived soon after.

The episode broke the fourth wall when Najimi monologued, cleverly incorporating a recap of the series’ setting and Shoko’s journey till now in their speech. The meta-narrative further continued with Shoko going around and asking all her classmates to write their names in a notebook Najimi had given her, while the opening theme “Ao 100-iro” played in the background. The song stopped only when Najimi, who seemed to be playing on their phone, pressed pause.

♡♡♡ @animeyao0

Te purifica el alma 🛐

.

#KomiCantCommunicate Ver a #KomiSan de nuevo tratando de hacer amigos es lo único bueno en esta vidaTe purifica el alma 🛐 Ver a #KomiSan de nuevo tratando de hacer amigos es lo único bueno en esta vida ✨Te purifica el alma 🛐.#KomiCantCommunicate https://t.co/bteW3qUc5G

They then proceeded to look conflicted over Shoko’s number of friends till now, comparing it to her goal of a hundred friends.

Katai Makoto arrives

The next section of Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 1 was titled “The story of a delinquent,” and followed Katai Makoto’s thoughts on the first day at school.

The section’s slice-of-life comedic worth lay in the stark difference between Katai’s outward appearance and his actual personality. The anxious boy, who people often mistook as a delinquent, was childhood friends with Najimi as well, but their interaction only made things more awkward for him.

Possibly the funniest part was his attempt at interacting with Shoko, with both of them seemingly glaring at the other, while being intimidated and petrified in reality.

Tadano’s knack for figuring out people’s real personality shined once more as he immediately picked up on Katai’s anxiety and broke the ice, offering to show him around the school. Katai was touched and considered Tadano to be his friend, while somehow also becoming convinced that Shoko was a master of communication.

JulyØ @UranoMeteoria_



#Komisan Si esto va a salir en todos los episodios yo agradecido Si esto va a salir en todos los episodios yo agradecido#Komisan https://t.co/6oPi8bd3e6

Nakanaka and Yamai’s rivalry

The next part, “Studying at Nakanaka-san’s house,” transitioned into the Komi Can’t Communicate anime’s trademark melodramatic shenanigans after Najimi proposed they study for exams at Nakanaka’s house.

The tension grew after Yamai followed the trio to Nakanaka’s house, with the two girls competing for Shoko’s friendship.

❤Mai ✨ @MaiALT01 Every anime has a Tokyo Ghoul panel . Even Komi san cant communicate XD (S2 ep 1 ) Every anime has a Tokyo Ghoul panel . Even Komi san cant communicate XD (S2 ep 1 ) https://t.co/bZr26np49Y

A verbal war of insults followed and Yamai mocked Nakanaka for being tomboyish and an otaku, who made fun of her in return for her overly feminine likes. The argument finally ended only when Shoko called both of them equally precious friends.

The competition then devolved into aggressive video game matches between Nakanaka, Yamai, and Najimi, while Tadano supervised Shoko and showed her how to play the game.

Pencils and erasers

The final sub part of Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 1 was “Final Exams.” To prevent students from cheating, the teacher asked them to let her know if anything happened. She asked to be informed even if their stationery fell off, so she might go and pick it up for them. Shoko, whose pencil fell down, seemed unsure of what to do and was unable to call the teacher for help.

Tadano, noticing Shoko's distress, threw his pencil on the ground, close to where hers lay, and called the teacher to help him out. She recognized Shoko’s pencil and picked up hers along with Tadano’s. The latter then realized he had forgotten an eraser, which Shoko noticed. The latter then broke her eraser, tossing one half over for him to pick up.

The interaction flustered Shoko and Tadano, both blushing as the narrator declared that neither was able to concentrate on the exam question.

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 1 ended with Tadano’s sister asking to borrow his eraser, and him smiling and refusing. The narrator stated that Tadano turned that eraser into an heirloom.

Ending theme

❤ Mai ✨ @maimai04753



Song: "Fine Day for Small Talk" by FantasticYouth



First Ep of S2 is Already Out New Ending theme for Komi san S2 is really good !!Song: "Fine Day for Small Talk" by FantasticYouthFirst Ep of S2 is Already Out New Ending theme for Komi san S2 is really good !!🎶Song: "Fine Day for Small Talk" by FantasticYouthFirst Ep of S2 is Already Out ✨ https://t.co/XbLDz8BSCm

The ending theme for Komi Can’t Communicate season 2, “Koshaberi Hiyori,” was accompanied by visuals showing the students leaving as classes ended. The first sequence showed Tadano leaving first and the students slowly going home, leaving Shoko alone, left to be stalked by Yamai.

This sequence, presumably referring to a time when Tadano and Shoko hadn’t talked, was contrasted to the current scenario, showing Shoko sitting with Tadano and Yamai, and Najimi joining them as they put on their scarves and left to go home together.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan