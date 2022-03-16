Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 trailer anticipates school trip amidst Tadano and Komi’s growing feelings

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 was announced back in December at the end of the final episode of season 1.

Scheduled for release in April 2022, the series has finally released the official trailer, giving us a sneak-peek into everything fans can look forward to in the second season of this refreshing slice-of-life romantic comedy.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2: Everything we know about

What does the official trailer tell us?

The official trailer for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 begins with a profile shot of Komi Shoko walking into school and the narrator explaining what a communication disorder is, adding that just because one is unable to communicate does not mean that they don’t want to.

This was highlighted throughout the first season, highlighting Shoko’s attempts to make friends and reveal her true self, hidden behind her ‘kuudere’ facade.

matthew @mattbattmatt I am so excited for komi can't communicate season 2

The scene transitions into the show’s chaotic cast, with the students of Class 1 fighting to have Komi join their groups for the upcoming school trip. Komi, who was never invited in such a manner before, being put up on a pedestal instead, is overwhelmed.

In his own uncanny way, Tadano correctly reads her expression and smiles. Tadano, Najimi, Komi, and Nakanaka discuss winter vacation plans.

jaejae @danielusernamee #KomiCantCommunicate #KomisanwaKomyushouDesu season 2 trailer just came out! I'm excited for April! Seeing characters from the manga for the first time in this anime, Naruse and Makoto!!

The trailer also brings two new characters into the limelight: the delinquent Katai Makoto, who tries to befriend Tadano, and the show’s trademark awkward and hilarious shenanigans ensue.

The second new character introduced in the trailer is Naruse Shisuto, who radiates “main character” energy. However, it is made explicitly clear by Kometani Chusaku that it is only inside his head. He sets his sights on Tadano’s seat beside Komi, and it remains to be seen how that goes.

The final section of the official trailer for Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 focuses on Tadano looking back on Komi’s expression during the cultural festival and struggling to come to terms with his feelings for her.

The trailer ends with a glimpse of how far Shoko has come in terms of overcoming her communication disorder, even being able to verbally tell Tadano that she’s looking forward to their school trip.

The trailer ends with a medley of scenes from season 2, showing us glimpses of recurring characters like Onemine, Otori, Yadano, Agari, Nakanaka and Yamai.

Cast, opening and ending themes

#komisan



- Additional Cast:

* Sasaki Ayami : Minami Takahashi

* Katou Mikuni : Fumiko Uchimura

* Naruse Shisuto : Katsuyuki Miura

- Additional Cast:

* Sasaki Ayami : Minami Takahashi

* Katou Mikuni : Fumiko Uchimura

* Naruse Shisuto : Katsuyuki Miura

* Kometani Chusaku : Shotaro Uzawa "Komi Can't Communicate" TV Anime Season 2 coming to Netflix from April 7. #古見さん

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 has Kajiwara Gakuto reprising his role as Tadano Hito hito, Koga Aoi as Komi Shoko and Murakawa Rie as Osana Najimi. Katai Makoto is being voiced by Kamio Shinichiro, and Hidaka Noriko will be voicing the Narrator in season 2.

The cast for the new characters is also introduced in the trailer, Naruse Shisuto being played by Miura Katsuyuki, while Kometani Chushaku is voiced by Uzawa Shotaro.

The trailer also teases the opening and ending themes for the second season. The opening theme is reported to be “Ao 100 Iro” by Ito Miku, and the ending theme is “Koshaberi Biyori” by Fantastic Youth.

Release date and where to watch

OnePunchMan @AnjishnuSengup4 Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Starts from 6th April



The second season of the TV anime " Komi Can't Communicate" based on the original work by Tomohito Oda will start broadcasting on TV Tokyo and others from 24:00 on April 6th. Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 Starts from 6th AprilThe second season of the TV anime " Komi Can't Communicate" based on the original work by Tomohito Oda will start broadcasting on TV Tokyo and others from 24:00 on April 6th. https://t.co/2ghw0hCSzU

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 is scheduled to begin airing on April 6, 2022. Animated by OLM studio, the series will be broadcast in Japan on TV Tokyo at 12:00 AM (JST), technically airing on April 7, 2022.

The series will also be available for streaming on Netflix Japan on April 7, but there has not been any confirmation regarding international broadcast dates yet.

