Komi Can't Communicate: 4 characters that fans truly love (and 4 that aren't loved as much)

The characters in Komi Can't Communicate have their fair share of fans, although not all of them receive a lot of love.

Komi Can't Communicate rose in popularity ever since Netflix started streaming it. Characters like Hitohito Tadano have been big hits with audiences, while the likes of Yamai Ren are better off being left out.

Note: This list will only take into account the OLM anime. To avoid any spoilers, it will not contain any manga characters set to debut in the next season.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Komi Can't Communicate characters that fans can't get enough of

4) Nakanaka Omoharu

Nakanaka Omoharu and her chuunibyou tendencies are used for pure comic relief in Komi Can't Communicate. She acts very childishly and uses a very strange manner of speech.

Regardless, her over-the-top nature is what sets her apart from the rest of the characters in the series. When she became friends with Shoko Komi, Nakanaka used a Blood Oath to complete the ritual. This proves viewers can always expect the unexpected from this particular character.

Sadly, Nakanaka seems rather unpopular among her classmates. Most students even avoided being her gym partner. However, this led to a sweet moment where Komi tried partnering up with Nakanaka, despite the former's shyness.

3) Onemine Nene

Very few characters respect Hitohito Tadano for his efforts in Komi Can't Communicate. Onemine Nene is a major exception, as she treats him more like a sibling. She also wholeheartedly supports the Tadano and Komi ship.

Onemine is also highly protective of her friend Otori, who can be rather clueless at times. Fans appreciate her caring nature towards her younger classmates.

Onemine also gives off some very relaxing vibes, as opposed to much louder students like Yamai.

2) Hitohito Tadano

Hitohito Tadano is the heart and soul of Komi Can't Communicate. The class representative is rarely appreciated by his fellow students, yet he's always willing to lend a hand.

Tadano may seem very plain at first glance, but he is a very reliable person. After a fateful meeting, Tadano made it his mission to help Shoko Komi make friends and overcome her social fears. By the end of the series, he wants to help Komi have over 100 friends.

While Tadano does have feelings for Komi, he seems completely oblivious. It doesn't really matter since he is arguably the closest friend she has in the series. The vast majority of fans want to see them get together, given their kind-hearted personalities.

1) Shoko Komi

Shoko Komi is arguably the reason why the series is so popular. Other characters describe her as strikingly beautiful, although there are moments when she is drawn in a cuter manner. Depending on her mood, her eyes can change from serious to comically big in an instant.

Komi is a popular high schooler due to her looks. However, she suffers from some type of communication disorder. Until she met Tadano in class, she could barely get close to anybody.

Komi Can't Communicate mostly revolves around her attempts to overcome anxiety. With the help of Tadano and others, Komi slowly but surely begins to warm up to others. Many introverted fans can relate to her difficulties. It's rare to see a manga/anime series that focuses on this aspect of human personality.

Komi Can't Communicate characters that aren't quite as loved (but still have their fans)

4) Najimi Osana

It should be noted that Najimi Osana has a good amount of popularity within the fandom. They are a consistent source of humor throughout Komi Can't Communicate.

Despite their good intentions, however, Najimi often puts Komi in very demanding situations. One example is when they forced her to order a very complicated drink, which set off her anxiety. Najimi can also be a troll at times, such as when they constantly interrupt Tadano's private moments with Komi.

Regardless, Najimi is still a beloved character in the series, especially among LGBT fans. They just aren't as universally liked as other characters, mainly because Najimi can get on some people's nerves.

3) The Normies

The Normies (Image via the Anime Trending twitter page)

Technically speaking, The Normies are three separate characters, but they can easily be grouped into one. They are never really seen without each other and act more like background extras in Komi Can't Communicate.

Below are their official names, although most fans will likely forget:

Shinobino Mono (ninja cosplayer)

(ninja cosplayer) Sonoda Taisei (slick black hair)

(slick black hair) Chiarai Shigeo (orange hair with braid)

Komi Can't Communicate makes frequent use of gimmicky characters, yet these three barely stand out. With the exception of the ninja, they have no definable characteristics. They also never got any focus in the anime, so their lack of popularity is to be expected.

2) Himiko Agari

Himiko Agari is among the first friends that Komi makes in the series. She also lacks confidence in herself, which means she could relate to Komi. However, her introduction was right before Yamai and right after Najimi, so she easily gets lost in the shuffle due to her more reserved personality.

Komi Can't Communicate also barely features Himiko, despite her very early debut. She tends to get overshadowed by most characters. Despite being a source of intended fanservice, Himiko barely gets noticed by the fanbase.

1) Ren Yamai

Komi Can't Communicate is not a dark show by any means, yet its tone significantly changes with Ren Yamai. She is a creepy stalker with a dangerous obsession with Komi. Yamai even kidnapped Tadano and threatened him with a very sharp knife.

What doesn't help is that she was easily forgiven for the incident. However, it should be noted that perhaps Komi thought it was the best course of action. Yamai would likely go further off the deep end if Komi rejected her for good.

Either way, Yamai is arguably the most disliked character in Komi Can't Communicate. She cannot be trusted in the same room as Komi.

Yamai is the only person on this list that the show would arguably be better off without.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh