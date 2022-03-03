Gender-exploring educational anime "I Love Me" to air from March 28-30

Japan’s NHK ETV syndication network recently announced that an educational anime titled I Love Me will air from March 28-30.

The series will cover the topic of gender exploration. This will primarily be done via protagonist Mii, who is driven by questions about the mind, body, and existence.

The anime is a part of the #BeyondGender project, which aims to create a society where traditional concepts of “masculinity” and “femininity” are no longer commonplace.

Follow along as this article breaks down I Love Me’s release and staff information, as well as more info on the #BeyondGender project.

#BeyondGender anime I Love Me release timings, goals, staff, and more information

As aforementioned, the I Love Me anime will be airing on Japan’s NHK ETV network from March 28-30. A ten-minute episode will launch on NHK each morning at 9:30 AM, JST.

The anime will follow protagonist Mii, voiced by Hikari Mitsushima. Mitsushima is also voicing every other character in the series for a total of 30 roles.

Mitsushima’s prior work in the anime industry includes film roles in One Piece Film: Gold and Studio Ghibli’s Mary and the Witch’s Flower.

Takeshi Takemura is also attached to the project as a screenplay writer. While this project will be his first credited work in the anime industry, Takemura is very experienced in the Japanese live-action TV and film industry.

Japanese pop-duo HUMBERT HUMBERT is in charge of music, while obak is responsible for character design.

Various professors of developmental psychology, gender theory, and other related subjects are also involved in the project. This group of professionals will supervise the program, likely to ensure that correct and appropriate messages are being communicated.

The #BeyondGender project appears to be a social media callsign for those struggling with gender identity. Its goal is to provide a safe space online for such individuals to share and discuss their experiences. The project also aims to educate viewers on gender identity issues and related topics.

In summation

With a team of psychological professionals on board, the #BeyondGender project’s I Love Me anime looks set to accomplish its main goals.

Given the small staff attached, the anime will only be running for a short three days.

