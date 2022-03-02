One Piece Chapter 1042 (leaked): Kaido versus Luffy doesn't go as planned

One Piece Chapter 1042 draws a strong parallel between Luffy versus Kaido and Oden versus Kaido.

Luffy versus Kaido is now reaching its final stages. However, timely interference from the CP0 may ruin the fun.

The Onigashima Raid has been a chaotic mess from start to finish, with several players making their moves now. Readers can only wonder how it's going to end.

There isn't too much ground to cover in the upcoming chapter. One Piece Chapter 1042 mainly focuses on Luffy versus Kaido. The good news is that there will be no break next week, so readers will find out what happens relatively soon.

In the meantime, here is a rundown of One Piece Chapter 1042.

One Piece Chapter 1042: "Winners" need no excuse

Without further ado, here's what readers need to know about One Piece Chapter 1042.

X Drake has a brief scuffle with the CP0 boss

In the previous chapter, the CP0 boss was ordered to eliminate Luffy. However, X Drake overheard the conversation, which led to his intervention in One Piece Chapter 1042:

"X Drake Vs. CP0 boss. Drake stabs CP0 boss, that turns and hits Drake's throat with “Shigan”."

Unfortunately for X Drake, this is the second time he has been roughed up by the CP0. At the very least, he did some damage before he fell.

Kaido and Luffy perform some new techniques

One Piece Chapter 1042 mainly focuses on the rooftop fight between Luffy and Kaido. The latter used the following moves against the Straw Hat:

"We can see 3 new Kaidou's “Drunk modes”... Kaido uses a new attack called “Raihou Hakke”."

However, Luffy has his own bag of tricks to play with. He demonstrates a very powerful technique in this chapter:

"Luffy changes to “Boundman” form and uses a new attack called “Gomu Gomu no Over Kong Gun”"

Rest assured, this is a highly competitive match between the fearsome pirates. Unfortunately, the World Government plans on striking them when they least expect it.

The CP0 boss interferes during the fight

After taking care of X Drake, the CP0 boss makes his way to the rooftop. He gave Kaido the opening he needed for a devastating blow:

"At the end of the chapter, CP0 boss appears and Luffy got distracted. Kaidou brutally hits Luffy."

One Piece Chapter 1042 ends with Kaido's complete disapproval:

"Kaidou is completely shocked, his expression is heartbreaking when he sees that the same thing that happened with Oden has happened again."

This is a callback to his fight with Oden over 20 years ago. Kaido only won because of a distraction from Kurozumi Higurashi. He was immensely angered by this interference and killed her shortly afterward.

Kaido greatly values anybody who can directly challenge him, which is why he will not tolerate interference.

With that in mind, the CP0 boss is in grave danger. Perhaps Kaido will showcase some character development here.

