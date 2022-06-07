Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9: Release date, where to watch, and more

Komi Can’t Communicate is one of the hottest anime and manga series at this time, and the second season is well underway. Its popularity skyrocketed after the series announced the anime adaptation. The students recently finished their trip to Kyoto and Komi seemed to have made memories with her friends Katou and Sasaki.

However, fans want to know what’s in store for them and are waiting in anticipation for the upcoming episode of Komi Can’t Communicate. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episode 10 of the series.

Komi Can’t Communicate episode 10 release details

Komi interacts in Nara (image via Komi Can’t Communicate, Shogakukan and OLM)

The upcoming tenth episode of the series will be released on June 9, 2022, in Japan, and the aforementioned episode will be aired on Tokyo TV at 12 midnight Japanese Standard Time. Based on the release schedule that Netflix is following, fans can expect this series to be released sometime around June 29, 2022 and the upcoming episode is titled It’s Just Valentine’s Day. The episodes are released on a weekly basis, and therefore, fans can expect this episode to be released on the date mentioned above unless unforeseen circumstances impede the episode’s release.

Komi Can’t Communicate: Episode 9 recap

This episode was nice, the second day of the school trip has started. So everybody was allowed to go on their own with their group. Komi, Ayami, and Katou decided to go to Utopia first.

Katou and Sasaki were determined to ensure Komi enjoyed her trip in Kyoto. They were a little awkward in the beginning, but Katou drafted a schedule which would help them go to different places within that day. Based on her schedule, their first stop was Utopia, which was a theme park in Osaka. They went on a few rides and even visited a shop that sold sweets. They concluded their visit to the theme park by having takoyaki, which is a fried dish made out of diced octopus, fish and kelp flakes. Katou was insistent that they eat fast in order to keep up with her schedule so they can cover all the places she wanted them to visit.

The group caught a train to Nara in order to visit a shrine there. Sasaki and Katou fed the deers biscuits that are strictly made for them. Komi was quite nervous to interact with the deer. While she seemed a little hesitant in the beginning, the deer approached her and took the biscuit from her hands. Katou and Sasaki were quite interested in watching this interaction since they found Komi to be extremely cute.

Sasaki with her yo-yo (Image via Komi Can’t Communicate, Shogakukan, and OLM)

The group barely made it to the train and there was a bit of tension between Katou and Sasaki since the former blamed Sasaki for taking her time with her takoyaki. Komi intervened and the two apologized to each other. Soon, the entire group went to Futokami where Komi was dressed in a beautiful kimono. She was caught in a staged play, but Sasaki thought that Komi was in trouble. Sasaki wore a hanya mask and displayed some amazing yo-yo skills.

Upon returning to the room, the group encouraged Sasaki to pursue her interests. After a discussion about the ones they liked, Komi indirectly confessed that she liked Tadano. The group was quite surprised when Katou confessed that she liked Katai. On the train, Komi rested her head on Tadano and slept. She was quite embarrassed, but it was a wholesome ending to the ninth episode of Komi Can’t Communicate.

