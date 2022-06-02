Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9: Komi and her friends visit Osaka, Nara, and Futokami on their second day of Kyoto field trip

Komi Can’t Communicate episode 9 had a ton of elements for the fans to enjoy and this episode focused completely on Komi’s group. On the second day of the Kyoto trip, the students were allowed to go anywhere they wished as long as they didn’t separate from the group.

Sasaki and Katou were determined to ensure that Komi would have a memorable experience and cherish the field trip that she went on in school. The reason why this episode was interesting to watch was because of Komi’s effort to communicate with her friends and give her best so that both of her group mates would have fun as well.

Let’s take a look at all the events that took place in episode 9 of Komi Can’t Communicate.

anime caveman @CavemanAnime



#KomisanwaKomyushouDesu

#anime Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9 was my fave episode of the series. The comedy was at its strongest. Plus Sasaki and Kato were amazing in every scene they were involved with. Here's the link to my reaction youtube.com/watch?v=wnaT-y… Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9 was my fave episode of the series. The comedy was at its strongest. Plus Sasaki and Kato were amazing in every scene they were involved with. Here's the link to my reaction youtube.com/watch?v=wnaT-y…#KomisanwaKomyushouDesu #anime

Story continues below ad

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9: Komi, Katou, and Sasaki go to Osaka

The trio decided to follow a schedule that was drafted by Katou since they would be able to cover a good number of places in a limited time period. First, they headed out to Osaka and went to Utopia, Japan, which seemed to be a popular theme park.

Sasaki seemed concerned about the queue lines, but Katou managed to get special passes that allowed them to skip the queue and go ahead.

Komi and her classmates prepare to leave to Osaka (Image via Komi Can’t Communicate, Shogakunan, OLM)

Story continues below ad

They started off with Spider-San’s 3D Carriage and Komi seemed a little afraid during that ride. Soon after, the trio went to a candy store and bought a few things to munch.

Following the visit to the store, they went on Shark Ride which seemed to have scared Komi so much that she couldn’t move. Sasaki and Katou mistook that for bravery since she didn’t seem to flinch. They concluded their stay in Utopia by having takoyaki together.

The trio visit a shrine in Nara

The group caught a train soon after eating takoyaki to visit a Buddhist shrine in Nara. As they entered the sanctum sanctorum, they were astonished at the sheer size of the Buddha statue that was present there.

Their focus soon shifted to the deers that seemed to be sitting right outside the shrine. Considering the amount of planning Katou had done, it wasn’t surprising to see her have a few deer biscuits handy.

Story continues below ad

Komi interacts with a deer in Nara (image via Komi Can’t Communicate, Shogakunan and OLM)

She and Sasaki fed the deers that were present in front of them. Komi seemed to hesitate, but the deer slowly approached her and took the biscuit from her hand. She seemed extremely happy when the deer approached her and ate the biscuit that she had. Meanwhile, Sasaki and Katou seemed to be quite interested in watching Komi interact with the deer since they found her to be extremely cute.

The group proceed to run to Futokami

Story continues below ad

The group barely made it to the train and Katou blamed Sasaki for not eating her takoyaki faster than she should have. Naturally, there was some tension between the two, but Komi successfully intervened. They headed to the village where Komi wore a beautiful kimono and was stuck in a staged kidnapping scene.

Sasaki didn’t understand how that happened, so she decided to save her by wearing a Hanya mask and displaying her yo-yo skills. She performed some impressive tricks like Loop the Loop and Spear Hop. After successfully saving her friend, they headed back to their rooms where Katou admired Sasaki for her skills while she was quite shy about it.

Sasaki's impressive yo-yo skills (image via Komi Can’t Communicate, Shogakunan, and OLM)

Story continues below ad

It was late at night when the three were up discussing their romantic partners. Katou confessed that she liked Katai, and Sasaki was clearly shocked because he was quite scary. Komi was coerced to write the starting letter of the person she likes, and she wrote “H” which indicated her interest in Tadano Hitohito.

All the students boarded the train and Komi fell asleep. Her friends decided to make Tadano sit next to her, and Sasaki seemed to have crossed Katou since she made her sit next to Katai as well.

Komi had rested her head on Tadano's shoulder in her sleep and woke up embarrassed. But fans loved the ending since it was extremely wholesome and their relationship seems to be developing at a steady rate.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far