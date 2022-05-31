Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9: Release date, the Kyoto trip, what to expect, and more

Komi Can't Communicate is a popular anime and manga series that revolves around a few students' lives at Itan Private High School. The anime is progressing well, and fans are pretty excited about the upcoming episodes since the class has gone to Kyoto for a field trip.

Kyoto is a beautiful place filled with shrines and temples that are quite important when we look into the history of Japan as a country.

Tadano and Komi seem to be quite excited for the trip, and the latest episode featured the entire class split up into multiple groups on the Shinkansen, and they visited a few shrines and temples on that day.

Fans are waiting in anticipation for the upcoming episode of Komi Can’t Communicate. Episode 9 of the series will be released in a few days. Here’s everything we know about the forthcoming episode of Komi Can’t Communicate.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 9 release details

The upcoming episode of the series will be released on June 2, 2022, in Japan. The episode will be aired on TV Tokyo at 00.00 JST.

The episodes are released weekly. Therefore, one can expect the episode to be released on the aforementioned date unless unforeseen circumstances impede the release of the episode.

Based on the release schedule of the aforementioned series on Netflix, one can expect Episode 9 to be released on June 22, 2022. The upcoming episode will focus on the second day of their field trip to Kyoto.

Komi Can’t Communicate Episode 8 recap

The previous episode of the series began with Komi meeting Tadano and Osana at the train station. Soon after, they boarded the train, where all the students of the class were split into groups, and these students would be roommates when they spent the night as well.

Tadano was going through all the groups, and he mentioned his concern for Komi since Katou and Sasaki found it quite awkward since they were quite silent. There was an attempt to break the awkwardness, but they took one singular Pocky stick and ate it slowly, making it even more awkward.

The episode focused a lot on the bus guide, and she tried to grab the students’ attention on numerous occasions but failed to do so.

Throughout the day, she tried as hard as she could, only to find out the true personality of all the students in that class. The bus guide was dejected, but her spirits were lifted shortly after realizing that Tadano and Komi paid attention to her.

Komi got a little awkward as soon as the class went to the Inn since Yamai wanted to do something extremely inappropriate to Komi. Soon after, Komi noticed some of the boys posing by flexing their muscles in front of a camera.

What to expect

The upcoming episode will most likely focus on the second day of the trip. While the spotlight might not be solely on Komi and Tadano, the episode might also feature interactions between Tadano, Katai, and Maruse.

