Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 7: Naruse is introduced, Tadano helps Shouko deal with trauma from her past

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 7 was much anticipated due to the introduction of Naruse Shisuto, Tadano and Shouko’s narcissist classmate. Of course, the highlight of the episode was Tadano understanding and assisting Shouko in getting through trauma from Middle School.

The Kyoto Class-Trip arc began in this episode and will likely continue for the next two. The beginning of the episode was hilariously steeped in misunderstandings. Episode 7 was divided into four parts and covered chapters 100-103 of the Komi Can’t Communicate manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 7

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 Episode 7 sees Tadano and Shouko go through several milestones in their friendship as Shisuto Naruse joins the cast

Part 1: It's Just a Misunderstanding

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 7 began where episode 6 had left off. On the last day of winter vacation, Shouko spends hours agonizing over her impulsive decision to hold Tadano’s hand. She becomes even more mortified, thinking that Najimi saw her. She imagines Najimi reacting and teasing her.

Shouko goes so far as to write and discard several explanatory letters to Najimi before settling on a final draft. When she tries to sneak it into Najimi’s locker on the first day of the new term, Najimi sees her and immediately starts to brag about getting a love letter from Shouko. It is later revealed that Shouko wrote that she was checking Tadano’s pulse.

Part 2: It's Just a Hallucination

Part 2 shows the other side of the coin, where after getting better, Tadano thinks that he must have hallucinated Shouko coming to his house during his fever. Najimi has left a note and a bag of supplies, which assures Tadano that they actually did visit him. However, he cannot be certain if Shouko came to take care of him and cannot ask her directly in fear of embarrassing himself.

On the first day of school, he tries to sneakily ask Shouko about the day before, but he is so ambiguous in his approach that Shouko mistakenly believes that he was awake and knew about her ill-conceived attempt to hold his hand.

She runs away from him, embarrassed, while Najimi informs Tadano that Shouko was likely checking his pulse, leading to an even bigger misunderstanding.

Part 3: It's Just a Narcissist

In Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 7 part 3, the audience is introduced to Naruse Shisuto, who is a narcissist with delusions of grandeur. He is shown to behave in a self-absorbed, pretentious way and believes that his classmates all worship him. This, of course, is presented to the audience via the commentary of Naruse’s only friend, Kometani Chuusaku.

Naruse accidentally guesses that Shouko has a communication disorder and tries to get close to her. But he is impeded by the entire class in his endeavor, especially by Yamai, and finally gives up. However, Shouko notices that he has dropped his handkerchief and returns it to Naruse, which leads to Naruse getting it in his head that Shouko is in love with him.

Shouko confounded by Naruse's antics (Image via OLM Studio)

The next day, Naruse tries to get Shouko’s contact details but is hilariously turned down by a frightened and flustered Shouko. Naruse passes off the attempt as if he was asking Tadano’s number instead. After assurances from Kometani that Naruse is not a bad person, Tadano exchanges contact details with him and gains a friend.

Part 4: It's Just a Group Decision for The School Trip

The highlight of Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 7 was clearly part 4, where the class is informed about their upcoming trip to Kyoto and told to sort themselves into groups of three. Najimi is very excited about the trip and even more so about the formation of groups. Tadano looks forward to visiting Kyoto because of the historical buildings in the city.

They both notice that Shouko is a little subdued, but she claims to be fine when asked. After Shouko and Tadano split up at the street corner while going home together, she calls him. They stand on either side of the corner, pretending not to hear each other in real-time while Shouko tells him about her school trip in Middle school.

Shouko's past shown in Komi Can’t Communicate episode 19 (Image via OLM Studio)

In middle school, Shouko did not have friends, and her classmates played a game of rock, paper, and scissors to determine which group would get her. In fear of disappointing her groupmates, Shouko did not show up for the trip. Upon learning about this, Tadano initially insists that he and Najimi accompany Shouko. But then, remembering that the groups are divided based on gender, Tadano then proposes that they both skip the trip if it comes to that.

Humbled, Shouko assures him that she is looking forward to the trip. The next day, everybody in the class falls over themselves to get Komi-san in their group. Shouko is reassured, and Tadano is relieved that she won’t be alone.

However, having anticipated this, the class teacher has them draw lots to see who will be grouping with whom.

Final thoughts

Various shades of Shouko in Komi Can’t Communicate episode 19 (Image via OLM Studio)

Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 7 showcased many sides of Shouko and established once again that just because she has trouble communicating, it does not mean that she has nothing to say. As usual, Tadano is the best at deciphering her, but Shouko is also becoming more willing to talk, albeit on the phone.

Naruse’s introduction was funny, and he will become more important in the upcoming class trip.

