Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 8: Release date, The Kyoto Trip, what to expect, and more

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 8 is all set to begin the Kyoto School Trip arc. Not only will Shouko be seen making new friends and becoming more confident, her relationship with Tadano will also bloom. Coupled with that, several interpersonal friendships will develop during this trip.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 left the audience on a cliff-hanger where the groups for the upcoming school trip were supposed to be selected by lottery. The selected groups were not revealed to the viewers, leading everyone to wonder in which group Shouko would be placed.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 ahead.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 8 release date and speculations

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 8 will air on TV Tokyo in Japan on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 00.00 JST. The anime is available on Netflix on a weekly basis, with Season 2 Episode 8 likely to air around June 15.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 8 is another single-segment episode, and the title is "It's Just the School Trip (Shūgakuryokō Desu)." The last episode kickstarted the Winter term.

Recap of Episode 7

♣️ 𝐋𝖚𝖎𝖘 𝐌𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖘 ♣️ @SeaBreezeNerd Komi Can't Communicate Part 2 - Episode 7 Thoughts:



This episode was nice, it starts off with Komi reflecting on her actions to Tadano when he was sick. On top of that she wanted to ensure Najimi that what she did was a misunderstanding.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 was divided into four parts. Part 1, "It's Just a Misunderstanding," showed Shouko trying her best to come up with an excuse for Najimi regarding the hand-holding incident.

In the end, she decided to give Najimi a letter, stating that she was trying to check Tadano’s pulse. This confused Najimi, who had not even suspected anything.

In Part 2, "It's Just a Hallucination,” Tadano appeared to be under the impression that he hallucinated Shouko taking care of him during his fever. He sneakily tried to confirm this by asking Shouko what she was doing the day before, but she thought that he knew about the hand holding and fled. Later, Najimi further complicated the misunderstanding by telling Tadano about the pulse-checking.

Después de una temporada y capítulos de cameos, finalmente Naruse y Kometani aparecieron, se sintió muy satisfactorio su parte del capítulo, y ahora a disfrutar de sus locuras, por cierto él capítulo fue muy bueno, me gustó cómo manejaron el pasado y problemática de Komi.

Part 3, "It's Just a Narcissist," introduced Shisuto Naruse, a narcissist, and Chuusaku Kometani, Naruse’s friend and a commentator. The former, under delusions about his popularity, tried to talk to Shouko but was threatened by the entire class. Later, Shouko returned his handkerchief to him, and moved by this gentleness, Naruse asked for her number. She declined, but Naruse walked away with Tadano’s number instead.

In part 4, "It's Just a Group Decision for the School Trip," the class was informed about their upcoming trip to Kyoto, for which they will be divided into groups of three. Shouko revealed to Tadano that in middle school, she did not have any friends and thus did not go on the class trip in fear of disappointing her group-mates.

Tadano reassured her that if it came to that, they could both skip, which gave Shouko courage. The next day, every single classmate wanted to be part of Shouko’s group, and the teacher announced that they would draw lots to decide.

What to expect in Episode 8

Avance

Anime: Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu. S2 (Komi

Can't Communicate S2)

Episodio: 8 en Japón

Fecha de estreno: 25 de Mayo en Japón

Plataforma: Netflix Latinoamérica (Episodio 5)



🗳️Votaciones abiertas

#古見さん #komisan AvanceAnime: Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu. S2 (KomiCan't Communicate S2)Episodio: 8 en JapónFecha de estreno: 25 de Mayo en JapónPlataforma: Netflix Latinoamérica (Episodio 5)🗳️Votaciones abiertas anmosugoi.com 🔴🌟 Avance 🌟🔴🔹Anime: Komi-san wa, Comyushou desu. S2 (Komi Can't Communicate S2)🔹Episodio: 8 en Japón🔹Fecha de estreno: 25 de Mayo en Japón🔹Plataforma: Netflix Latinoamérica (Episodio 5)🗳️Votaciones abiertas anmosugoi.com #古見さん #komisan https://t.co/BLJIVzXvbe

Episode 8 is likely to cover chapters 104-107 of the Komi Can’t Communicate manga, since it will be one long segment. The episode ought to cover the first half of the school trip, starting from the set off, to the group divisions, to the Kyoto sightseeing. It will cover the first day, leaving the second one for the next episode.

In this episode, Komi and Tadano will be viewed from an outsider’s eyes. Viewers can look forward to Najimi’s antics and the sights of an animated Kyoto. Episode 8 is likely to serve as the opening act for the second day of the trip.

