Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 11: Komi takes Yamai's help and shows interest in Shogi

The previous episode of Komi Can’t Communicate was quite entertaining since the much awaited Valentine’s Day was enjoyed by both Komi and Tadano towards the end. While Komi had trouble giving Tadano the chocolate she made for him, she succeeded in doing so at the end of the day.

Since then, fans have been anticipating the next episode with bated breath, and it's safe to say that there were enough elements in the narrative for them to appreciate. Let’s take a look at the events that took place in the eleventh episode of Komi Can’t Communicate.

Komi Can’t Communicate: Yamai helps Komi and goes back to her usual ways

It is no surprise that Yamai is someone who loves Komi and whenever she receives any screen time, chances are that she’s thinking something inappropriate about Komi. In the latest episode, after Komi entered her class, she tried to conceal the embarrassment from the previous night. Later, during one of the classes, the furniture caused a small tear in her tights. Yamai, being someone who has an unhealthy obsession with Komi, immediately noticed it. She fought her natural tendencies for a good two minutes since what she intended to do to Komi was questionable at best, and Komi would almost likely have turned Yamai into her mortal enemy.

Yamai decided to tell Komi that there was a slight tear in her tights and offered a new pair from the same brand that Komi wears. Komi, clearly uneasy, left for the restroom with Yamai to change the pair of tights. After this, Yamai resorted to her usual inappropriate antics by taking the former's used tights and fleeing.

Komi Can’t Communicate: Komi helps Onigashima and goes to the batting center

Onigashima is usually quite cheerful and is a great friend to have. However, nobody is perfect, and her flaw is her short temper. She was irritated by the fact that all of the crosswalk signals were red, her earphones were tangled, and her laces were undone every time she attempted to cross the road. Yamai, being a good friend of hers, ignored her because she was fuming as she entered the school. Yamai warned Tadano to tread carefully and instructed him not to “wake up a sleeping lioness.” Tadano was surprised by Yamai’s profound insight.

Later, Komi helped Onigashima when her earphones were about to fall into the sink. She also untangled the earphones and gave them to her. Onigashima was delighted and took Komi to the batting center.

Komi Can’t Communicate: Tadano and Komi helped Satou and learnt about Shogi

Satou was someone who always helped her classmates and never refused anyone in her life. She was constantly taken advantage of whenever there was any work to do. However, things changed when Tadano and Komi helped her out. Since then, the group has been cleaning the classrooms in the morning as well.

Komi was interested in the book that Katou was reading and she later realized that it was about Shogi. She introduced this to Tadano and Komi got into a discussion about certain moves. They seemed to disagree on every move and this led to both of them being quite moody.

