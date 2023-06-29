New Spice and Wolf anime confirmed with trailer and release window

On Thursday, June 29, it was announced via a promotional video on author Isuna Hasekura's website that a new Spice and Wolf anime will be released in 2024. It is still not clear whether the upcoming venture is a remake, sequel, or a completely original work altogether; however, the recent news gave fans a release window, which left them excited. The first PV and the visuals further point to a serene treat that awaits them, thus leaving them bubbling with anticipation.

The announcement of the new Spice and Wolf anime celebrates the finale of the 15th-anniversary project of its namesake series. The production of the anime will be covered by Passione Studio. In addition, the same voice actors from the previous seasons, Jun Fukuyama and Ami Koshimizu, will lend their voices to the characters Kraft Lawrence and Holo, respectively.

Spice and Wolf anime is announced with a beautiful promotional video and other information

The new Spice and Wolf anime will be an adaptation of the light novel of the same name, which was published back in 2006. It was author Isuna Hasekura's debut work.

The recently released PV of Spice and Wolf anime sees protagonists Lawrence and Holo, and also their symbolic meeting scene. Along with the new promotional video, there's also a concept visual that depicts a jubilant Holo in front of apples and a gentle-looking Lawrence.

Concept visual of Holo and Lawrence in Spice and Wolf (Image via Passione)

Under the direction of Takeo Takahashi and the music by Kevin Penkin, Spice and Wolf anime is looking at a 2024 release window. The month of release, however, is yet to be announced.

About the light novel by Isuna Hasekura

Hasekura's light novel Spice and Wolf, which is about a traveling merchant and a homesick God, has also inspired two anime seasons under the direction of Takeo Takahashi and the scriptwriter, Naruhisa Arakawa. The first title, Spice and Wolf, was released back in 2008, and a sequel, titled Spice and Wolf II: The Wolf and the Amber Melancholy, followed it in 2009.

The light novel Spice and Wolf follows a wandering merchant named Lawrence, who loves to travel from one town to another. One day he meets a beautiful girl with a tail, Holo, and his life story starts taking a turn from here.

The recently released PV hasn't revealed much info as of yet but featured a tagline that read: "Shall we embark on a journey again?" Therefore, it remains to be seen whether this new project is a sequel or a remake.

