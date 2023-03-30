Where to watch Clannad anime? Streaming platform and more explained

Clannad needs no introduction in the anime community. It is arguably one of the greatest anime series to have been adapted from a visual novel, garnering a passionate fan following that keeps its legacy alive to this day. The series ran from 2007 to 2009 and had a total of two seasons.

The original romance visual novel was the brainchild of game developing studio Key, which is known for its extensive plot-driven gameplay such as Clannad.

The game came out in 2004 and went on to become one of the most successful in the industry. It spawned an entire franchise that included manga, films, drama CDs, and more.

Where can you watch Clannad anime series

Clannad and its sequel series Clannad After Story are both currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime, HIDIVE, Vudu, and Funimation. The latter holds the license to globally distribute the series. The anime series is also available for purchase and rent on Google Play and iTunes.

Following the conclusion of the second season of the anime in 2009, fans have been wondering if the series has any chance of making it back to the screen. In terms of the story, the anime has covered almost all of the visual novel and many fans online have reached the conclusion that there has to be an entirely new visual novel in the series for the anime to adapt.

Additionally, the production studio has also not given any hints for a reboot or a remake as such. So, the chances of Clannad coming back are looking pretty bleak at the moment, but Kyoto Animation might change its mind in the future.

The Clannad universe boasts a plethora of complex characters, played by some of the most recognizable seiyuus of the industry who have worked on shows like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Higurashi When They Cry, Inuyasha, Demon Slayer, and more. Here are the primary characters of the show along with their respective voice actors,

Tomoya Okazaki: Yūichi Nakamura

Nagisa Furukawa: Mai Nakahara

Kyou Fujibayashi: Ryō Hirohashi

Kotomi Ichinose: Mamiko Noto

Tomoyo Sakagami: Houko Kuwashima

Fuko Ibuki: Ai Nonaka

Ushio Okazaki: Satomi Koorogi

This is how the anime Clannad is summarized in the official website of Anime News Network:

Tomoya Okazaki is a third year high school student resentful of his life. His mother passed away from a car accident when he was younger, causing his father to resort to alcohol and gambling. This results in fights between the two until Tomoya's shoulder is injured in a fight. Since then, Tomoya has had distant relationships with his father, causing him to become a delinquent over time.

It further continues:

While on a walk to school, he meets a strange girl named Nagisa Furukawa who is a year older, but is repeating due to illness. Due to this, she is often alone as most of her friends have moved on. The two begin hanging out and slowly, as time goes by, Tomoya finds his life shifting in a new direction.

