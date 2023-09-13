Is My Happy Marriage a supernatural or a slice-of-life anime? Genre explained 

My Happy Marriage is an enchanting anime series that seamlessly weaves supernatural elements into its storyline, gradually uncovering a hidden world beyond its seemingly lighthearted facade. The narrative follows Miyo, whose fascinating background becomes intertwined with the mysterious Usuba clan. As the plot unravels, it becomes clear that Miyo's extraordinary abilities hold the key to unveiling a much larger mystery lurking in the shadows.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Happy Marriage.
My Happy Marriage: A supernatural mystery anime with a touching romance storyline
My Happy Marriage is a captivating series that seamlessly blends supernatural elements into its storyline, gradually revealing a hidden world beneath its seemingly lighthearted surface. At the heart of the story lies Miyo, whose intriguing background is intertwined with the mysterious Usuba clan.
As the narrative unfolds, it becomes clear that Miyo's lineage is crucial in unraveling a much larger enigma lurking in the shadows. Miyo possesses a unique supernatural ability known as dream-sight. This power is seen as an anomaly even among the many other supernatural abilities showcased in the series.
As the story progresses, it becomes evident that Miyo's ability to see into dreams could hold the key to unraveling the main mystery, especially regarding the enigmatic presence of a bald elderly official who makes sporadic appearances throughout the series.
Although the romance between Miyo and Kudo plays a crucial role in the story, it also serves as a catalyst for Miyo to tap into her hidden powers. At first, viewers are introduced to Miyo's difficult life, where she faces mistreatment from her family.
The narrative seamlessly weaves these everyday moments into the storyline as Miyo learns how to cook, makes a braid for Kudo, and navigates societal etiquette. These elements contribute to the anime's initial presentation as a charming romance slice-of-life tale.
However, as the plot unfolds, it becomes apparent that My Happy Marriage is not what it seems. The story's heart lies within the enigmatic presence of supernatural beings called grotesqueries and the characters' valiant struggle against them.
This narrative takes a deliberate approach, carefully crafting both the romance and the characters while skillfully weaving an intriguing mystery beneath its cheerful exterior. My Happy Marriage is a supernatural mystery anime nonetheless.
Final thoughts
My Happy Marriage captivates and intrigues fans with its captivating blend of supernatural intrigue and heartwarming charm of slice-of-life anime. With 10 episodes already released, this anime series has quickly become a standout release of the season. The seamless integration of the supernatural elements with a touching romance storyline has garnered a dedicated following.
As the story progresses, it promises to unravel deeper layers of its intricate narrative, making it an absolute must-watch for fans who appreciate both supernatural and slice-of-life anime genres.
Fans can find My Happy Marriage on Square Enix's Gangan Online website or app, Manga UP!, and Amazon Kindle. This anime series has received high praise and is considered a top pick for fans who enjoy romance, mystery, and supernatural genres.
