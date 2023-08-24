My Happy Marriage: Everything to Know about the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit

My Happy Marriage, an anime series based on the light novel by Akumi Agitogi, has captured the hearts of anime fans worldwide with its unique blend of genres and powerful storytelling. The series perfectly balances romance, action, and serious themes such as PTSD, making it a must-watch for fans of all demographics.

Combining elements of mystery, action, and romance, My Happy Marriage takes viewers on a thrilling journey into a world where special Anti-Grotesquerie units are at the forefront of protecting individuals from evil forces. Led by the formidable Kiyoka Kudou, these units play a crucial role in maintaining order and keeping the darkness at bay.

Throughout the anime, the audience is given a glimpse into the workings of the unique anti-Grotesquerie unit, with each episode revealing the obstacles they encounter.

My Happy Marriage: A Look into the World of Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit

Deep within the forbidden land lies a tomb known as the Grave. This burial ground holds a chilling secret- it serves as a resting place for gift-users who have passed away. However, these individuals don't simply rest in peace, they transform into vengeful spirits known as grotesqueries.

Prince Takaihito (image sourced via My Happy Marriage manga)

These grotesqueries possess supernatural abilities that are intricately connected to spiritual power. If these evil entities were to awaken from their slumber, it would pose an unprecedented crisis for everyone residing in the imperial capital.

To prevent such a catastrophe, a specialized group known as the anti-grotesquerie unit has been established. Led by the powerful and determined Kiyoka Kudou, this unit is tasked with sealing away the grotesqueries and ensuring they never escape the confines of the Grave.

Kiyoka Kuduo - Captain of the anti-grotesquery unit (Image sourced via Kinema Citrus)

The special members of the Anti-Grotesque Unit possess extraordinary abilities to battle supernatural threats. Kiyoka, equipped with the power of pyrokinesis, can manipulate fire. Kazushi from the Tatsuishi family, the unit's leader, wields the power of telekinesis. General Masashi Okaito also plays a significant role in the unit's operations.

Their mission is to protect the people of the imperial capital from the terrifying and destructive power that the awakening of these grotesqueries would unleash.

Kiyoka possess special power that makes him a formidable member of the Anti-grotesquery team (Image sourced via Kinema Citrus)

Through their relentless efforts, the anti-grotesquerie unit stands as a barrier between the thriving city and the potential devastation that could be caused by these awakened vengeful spirits. Their duty is not only to maintain order but also to safeguard the lives of the innocent, who would be in grave danger if the grotesqueries were to break free.

The rising of grotesqueries ( Image via Kinema Citrus)

In the last episode of My Happy Marriage, Kiyoka, General Masashi Okaito, and Kazushi Tatsuishi attend an important meeting with the Imperial Prince. They gather to discuss a revelation about Prince Taikhaito, who can see things that will happen in the future. The prince warns the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Units about the dangers that will come in the future.

My Happy Marriage continues to deliver intense and gripping scenarios that are sure to keep viewers hooked. The latest episode of My Happy Marriage provided us with a wealth of information and hints at the challenges that lie ahead for our beloved characters.

From the Grave to Arata's discussion about the awakening and Takihito's revelation, there is much to unpack in this episode. These moments offer fans some much-needed breathing room amidst the dialogue-heavy scenes.

As the story reaches its climax, My Happy Marriage promises to deliver more excitement, heartache, and unexpected plot twists.

