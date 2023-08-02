Is My Happy Marriage set to become the next Oshi no Ko? Popularity explained

My Happy Marriage is a newly released romance anime adapted from a popular Japane­se light novel written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. The series premiered on July 5, 2023. Its surreal animation, engaging plot, and fascinating characters have charmed countless viewers. It's safe to say that it has taken the industry by storm.

This makes My Happy Marriage similar to Oshi no Ko, which debuted earlier this year and quickly became one of the most popular anime among viewers. Despite their distinct genres, both series have connected with their audiences in such a way that they now have massive and passionate fan bases.

My Happy Marriage is soaring to the top of the charts this time, looks set to be the next Oshi no Ko

My Happy Marriage (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage presents a wholesome yet profoundly touching story that focuses on Miyo Saimori, a young girl born into a family of gifted individuals with supernatural abilities. However, she is seen as lacking such abilities, which serves as the final straw for her father to cast her aside, resulting in her receiving inhumane treatment from her stepmother and stepsister.

Miyo's life takes an unexpected turn when she gets engaged to the formidable Kiyoka Kudou, the head of the prestigious Kudou family. Her family sends her to be of some use to this supposedly scary and ruthless man. However, to Miyo's surprise, Kiyoka turns out to be a kind soul who offers her a second chance at life.

After the release of four episodes, the popularity of My Happy Marriage could be attributed to several key elements working in harmony. The narrative creates a profound emotional connection with its audience, drawing them in with its heartfelt storytelling and the blooming love between the main characters.

Complementing this is the series' visually pleasing artistry and beautiful cast of characters. Kiyoka Kudou is the perfect male lead who is a seemingly rough individual with a heart of gold. This portrayal has quickly made him a favorite not only among shoujo fans but within the anime community as a whole.

On the other end of the spectrum is Miyo Saimori, a character whose past has garnered sympathy from fans. Their collective desire to witness her overcome hardship and blossom into a strong lady adds an extra layer of anticipation to the unfolding story.

Frieren™ @Frieren_26 @AniTrendz In romance category this is by far the best in this season i wish all the happiness for kudo and miyo pic.twitter.com/SjtzB6YFVR

The current rise in popularity surrounding My Happy Marriage makes it seem like the series is following in the footsteps of mystery thriller Oshi no Ko, which also made its debut earlier this year in April. Much like an underdog rising to prominence, Oshi no Ko became one of the year's most popular series.

Despite the contrasting genres, My Happy Marriage has a similar effect on its audience, propelling it to become one of the season's most beloved anime. What sets it apart is the narrative, which is deeply woven with female empowerment themes, and the strong male lead, who encompasses an impactful storyline that portrays masculine and feminine energy beautifully.

The storyline seamlessly blends elements of fiction with raw, realistic themes. The series subtly touches on concepts like discrimination, the yearning for love and respect, acceptance, politics, and empowerment.

This skillful integration establishes a strong connection with the audience, ultimately earning My Happy Marriage's well-deserved status as an exceptional anime.

