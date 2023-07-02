My Happy Marriage episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, and more

My Happy Marriage episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the series on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. However, due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available to watch on Thursday in a few countries internationally.

My Happy Marriage, written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, follows the story of Miyo Saimori, an unfortunate child of a loveless marriage. After her life became more miserable due to her stepmother and half-sister, she was set to be married to a military captain, rumored to be very cruel. However, for the unfortunate Miyo, life surprisingly takes a positive turn.

Miyo Saimori's past and life may be explored in greater details in My Happy Marriage episode 1

Release date and time

My Happy Marriage episode 1 will release on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 11:30 pm in Japan. Thus, considering the release time, the anime is set to have different release dates and timings in different time zones. That said, the episode will release on Wednesday in most countries internationally.

My Happy Marriage episode 1 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, July 5

Central Standard Time: 8:30 am, Thursday, July 5

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, July 5

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 5

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Thursday, July 5

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 5

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, July 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, July 6

Where to watch the anime

As per the broadcasting information released by the anime's trailer and official website, the anime will first air on TOKYO MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, AT-X, and other Japanese TV networks.

At the same time, My Happy Marriage's first episode will also be made available to stream on Netflix worldwide. In addition, the anime will also be available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu in Japan.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 1?

My Happy Marriage episode 1 will most likely show fans Miyo Saimori's history before her marriage with Kiyoka Koudo was arranged. As per the episode's preview, Miyo was the eldest daughter of the Saimori family. However, after her mother passed away, her father brought in his new lover and her daughter, Kaya, to join their family.

Following that, Miyo was neglected and made to live like a servant, while her half-sister, Kaya, was lovingly raised by both her parents. The only person who could have brought some peace to Miyo's life was Kouji Tatsuishi. However, her father arranged his marriage with his daughter Kaya.

As for Miyo, she was set to marry a military man, Kiyoka Kudou, who was rumored to be very cruel. Thus, the anime's first episode might show the two being introduced to each other.

