My Happy Marriage revealed a new key promotional visual and more at Anime Japan 2023

My Happy Marriage, one of the most anticipated romance animes of 2023, has revealed a new key visual of the main characters at the Anime Japan 2023 event. The anime is set to be released in July this year, and fans who eagerly awaited the event to learn more about it were not disappointed.

My Happy Marriage took on the last panel of Anime Japan 2023, with the main voice actors, Reina Ueda and Kaito Ishikawa, taking to the blue stage. Alongside the new key visuals, the titles and artists of the opening and ending songs have been announced.

My Happy Marriage revealed a new spring promotional visual with opening and ending voice artist names at Anime Japan 2023

The new key visual of the series featured the main characters, Kiyoka Kudou and Miyo Saimori, under the Sakura trees. Kaito Ishikawa will play the role of Kiyoka Kudou, and Reina Ueda will play the role of Miyo Saimori. Additionally, Lilia performed On Your Side as the opening theme song, and Kashitarou Itou sang the closing theme song.

My Happy Marriage stage of Anime Japan 2023 started by praising the kimono dressing styles of Ueda and Ishikawa. The promo teaser was later played, which was originally released on January 30, 2023. Further, as the event progressed, Ueda and Ishikawa mentioned a few details about their main characters as well as some supporting characters.

My Happy Marriage announced the opening and ending theme songs (Image via Twitter)

My Happy Marriage is based on a series of light novels by Akumi Agitogi. In 2018, Rito Kohasaka turned these novels into a manga series, and it was serialized regularly in Square Enix’s Gangan Online.

Following the manga's success, it was first announced in 2022 that the series would be made into an anime. Takehiro Kubota will be in charge of the series' direction, and Kinema Citrus, known for the anime Made in Abyss, will produce it. The series is already listed as an exclusive on Netflix.

Additionally, a live-action adaptation of the light novel was released on March 17, 2023. The live-action portion of the series received a lot of attention, and it was directed by Ayuko Tsukahara.

Here’s a brief synopsis of My Happy Marriage by MyAnimeList:

"Miyo Saimori was the unfortunate child of a loveless, arranged marriage. After her mother died, her father brought in his lover and her own daughter, Kaya. From then on, Miyo's life was reduced to that of a mere servant. Even worse, while Kaya inherited the family's psychic abilities, Miyo had none—she was truly the daughter with no merit."

It further continues,

"After years of being treated like dirt, Miyo has learned to keep her head down, hide her pain, and obey every order. So, it comes as no surprise that she is arranged to be married to Kiyoka Kudou, a military captain rumored to be so cruel that he has driven away every one of his potential wives so far. From a painful upbringing to a painful marriage, that's the future that awaits Miyo—or so she thinks. Contrary to her expectations, her new husband is actually kind-hearted."

More updates regarding the release date of My Happy Marriage might be announced at the next Sakura Festival in 2023.

