My Happy Marriage: Release date, cast, plot, theme songs, and more

Following its announcement on April 5, 2022, the anime adaptation of My Happy Marriage has finally unveiled its release dates along with a second promotional video that was posted by Kadokawa. Fans of the original light novel series and the manga have been excited about its release ever since the announcement and can't wait to see what the show has to offer.

Written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, My Happy Marriage is an ongoing fantasy light novels series. It began publication on January 15, 2019, in Fujimi Shobo, and currently has a total of six volumes. The series was later adapted into a manga by illustrator Rito Kohsaka and is published by Square Enix.

My Happy Marriage anime set to release on July 5, 2023

The upcoming anime adaptation of My Happy Marriage released its second promotional video via Kadokawa on Sunday, June 4, 2023, and gave fans a glimpse of the animation and the theme songs. The video also reveals that the show will premiere on July 5 on Tokyo MX and will also be available for streaming worldwide on Netflix on the same day.

In the short clip, fans also get a preview of the opening theme song of the show Anata no Soba ni (By Your Side), performed by Riria. Vita Philosophica by Kashitarō Itō will serve as the ending theme.

The anime will be directed by Takehiro Kubota, and will be produced by the animation studio Kinema Citrus. Other staff members include Takao Abo as the head of storyboards and supervision and Ami Satō, Takahito Ōnishi, and Momoka Toyoda as scriptwriters. The character designs for the show will be handled by Shōko Yasuda, while the music will be composed by American composer Evan Call, who is best known for his previous work in Violet Evergarden.

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave Watakekkon: My Happy Marriage 2nd PV has been released!



The anime will premiere on July 5 on Netflix worldwide Watakekkon: My Happy Marriage 2nd PV has been released!The anime will premiere on July 5 on Netflix worldwide https://t.co/amEobYgUN0

My Happy Marriage has previously been adapted into a live-action movie starring Mio Imada and Ren Meguro, and was released recently on March 17, 2023.

The anime has already revealed its voice cast for the main characters and it boasts many industry veterans who have voiced some iconic characters in the past from popular shows like Demon Slayer, Haikyu!!, Gakuen Babysitters and more.

Here are the seiyuus and the respective characters they will be voicing in the show:

Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori

Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo

Ayane Sakura as Kaya Saimori

Koutaro Nishiyama as Kōji Tatsuishi

Houko Kuwashima as Yurie

Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godō

Ryōhei Kimura as Arata Tsuruki

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Eng LN Release



Eng Manga Release "Watashi no shiawase na kekkon" (My Happy Marriage) by Agitogi Akumi, Kousaka Rito, Tsukioka Tsukiho has 7 million copies in circulation for LN & Manga including digital!Eng LN Release @yenpress Eng Manga Release @SquareEnixBooks "Watashi no shiawase na kekkon" (My Happy Marriage) by Agitogi Akumi, Kousaka Rito, Tsukioka Tsukiho has 7 million copies in circulation for LN & Manga including digital!Eng LN Release @yenpress Eng Manga Release @SquareEnixBooks https://t.co/U3npo3NMwC

The English version of the original light novel, My Happy Marriage is licensed for distribution by Yen Press. The synopsis for the same on the official website reads:

"Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness."

Stay tuned for more updates on My Happy Marriage anime and other popular manga and anime shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, One Punch Man, and more.

Poll : 0 votes