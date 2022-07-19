10 anime to watch if you like Gakuen Babysitters

Gakuen Babysitters is a fluffy treat for anime lovers, focusing on insanely adorable babies and their shenanigans, while also painting a heartwarming story of brotherly love.

A freshman in high school, Ryuichi Kashima and his little baby brother Kotaro were left with each other after their parents' sudden demise. It falls on Ryuichi to take care of his younger sibling, while balancing his school and social life. What follows is a journey full of fun and love, as the two brothers cope with their difficult situation and grow even closer to each other.

In this article, we've curated ten anime for you to watch if you've enjoyed the joyride that is Gakuen Babysitters.

10 anime to watch for fans of Gakuen Babysitters

1) Spy x Family

The show made quite an impact when it first hit screens this year. The anime community has showered it with copious amounts of love ever since.

Featuring an unbelievably cute six-year-old telepath, Anya, Spy x Family blends wholesome family dynamics with thrilling action. The story follows a spy with the pseudonym Twilight who is tasked with building a fake family to infiltrate a school. His ultimate intention is to get in contact with a political leader of the enemy nation.

The budding father-and-daughter relationship between Anya and Loid Forger, Twilight’s new name, is a central focus of the show. Loid and his wife, Yor Forger (who herself is an assassin), along with their telepathic daughter, must hide their true identities from each other while striving to pass off as a happy family.

Spy X Family will definitely appeal to fans who are looking for action along with a heartwarming setting and humor.

2) Chibi Devil

Mao-chan from Chibi Devil (Image via SynergySP)

Yes, you read that right. The titular lead of this show is quite literally a baby devil. But Chibi Devil couldn’t be further from being dark and devilish.

Much like Gakuen Babysitters, Honoka Sawada becomes responsible for Mao, the chibi devil, whom she stumbles upon one day. Previously an atheist who didn’t believe in angels and devils, Honoka now has her beliefs shaken after Mao enters her life.

The light-hearted shoujo series is brimming with fun, adorable aesthetics and romance.

3) Barakamon

The babies of this series are at par with those of Gakuen Babysitters when it comes to being cute menaces.

Although Barakamon has a slightly bleak setting, the focus soon turns to the little ones and their relationship with the lead, making the show wholesome in no time.

Handa Seishuu, an arrogant A-grade calligrapher, was forced to retreat to the countryside to reflect on his actions, after hitting a judge for harshly critiquing his work. There, he meets the neighborhood kids, who keep disrupting his work with their mischief and insolence. The series follows his journey as he navigates country life and rediscovers his artistry.

4) Himouto! Umaru Chan

Targeted towards a slightly older demographic, Himouto! Umaru Chan is no less adorable and fun.

The anime will resonate with those who wish to revisit their childhood. Being showered with unconditional love and affection is a gift in itself.

That is exactly what Umaru Chan does on the show when she transforms into a baby, indulging in video games and food, causing trouble for her older brother Taihei.

5) T-Sensei (My Teacher, Mr. T)

Based on real tweets by a kindergarten teacher, T-Sensei documents the sweet incidents of his life whilst working with kids. Similar to Gakuen Babysitters, it is family friendly and the children's cute tantrums make for a perfectly relaxing show.

The semi-autobiographical setting of the manga-turned-anime gives it a touch of realism which enhances the emotional impact of the scenes.

5) Usagi Drop

Here’s another show like Gakuen Babysitters, which will make viewers feel all warm and fuzzy despite being slightly heavier in tone.

Darren @gintokee_ 37. Usagi Drop



Tremendously comfy! Seeing Rin growing up happily, recovering from loss while Daikichi learns what it means to be a parent is cleansing to the soul 37. Usagi Drop Tremendously comfy! Seeing Rin growing up happily, recovering from loss while Daikichi learns what it means to be a parent is cleansing to the soul https://t.co/t3cscbvbZs

30-year-old single man Daichiki decides to take care of little Rin, the illegitimate child of his recently deceased grandfather. Similar to Kotaro, we see the aftermath of a child losing a parent. We witness Daichiki developing a bond with Rin, while navigating fatherhood as a single man who finally finds a purpose in life.

6) Aka chan to Boku

Often considered to be the 90’s Gakuen Babysitter, Akachan to boku will definitely evoke the same fuzzy feeling and heartwarming vibe in the viewers.

Lilopop @Naruto18733077 @saimbtw Ya'll need to watch Aka chan to boku , it's at the same level of cuteness & wholesome sibling bond + a lot of tears @saimbtw Ya'll need to watch Aka chan to boku , it's at the same level of cuteness & wholesome sibling bond + a lot of tears 😭♥️ https://t.co/tKUXl6HjYv

10-year-old Enoki Takuya must take care of his baby brother after their mother’s demise, especially since their father was absent due to work. The plot itself proves how similar the show is to Gakuen Babysitters. Being a child himself, Takuya goes through life with this huge responsibility that has been thrust upon him at such a young age.

The growing relationship between the two brothers has its ups and downs, which goes on to strengthen the brotherly bond.

7) Listen to Me, Girls. I’m Your Father!

Listen to Me, Girls. I'm Your Father! (Image via Feel)

The show deals with family and loss, in the vein of Gakuen Babysitters. Yuuta Segawa was raised by his older sister, Yuri, after losing both their parents. Years later, after marrying and nurturing three kids, she and her husband tragically passed away in an accident.

Up steps Yuuta as he takes on the responsibility of raising his three nieces. He stays strong for the kids as his sister did for him when they were little. Although the slice-of-life has a happy disposition, there are deeper underlying emotions at play, which makes the anime a wholesome and profound experience.

8) Aishiteruze Baby

In this shoujo anime, a carefree teenage boy Katakura Kippei, is suddenly given the responsibility to take care of a baby girl named Yuzuyu, who was abandoned by her mother.

The nonchalance with which he has been living his life is now completely disrupted by the presence of a child. Unsurprisingly, he had to amend his ways and reform himself.

Aishiteruze Baby follows Kippei as he carries on with his school and social life, where a new romance is budding between him and a classmate, while also taking care of Yuzuyu. This classic shoujo anime is a definite recommendation for those who enjoyed Gakuen Babysitters.

9) Beelzebub

It is definitely debatable whether this anime belongs on this list, but the adorable baby Beel and his shenanigans can be a deciding factor, despite the narrative not being quintessentially soft like Gakuen Babysitters.

Alliane @eyyemmpiii @risambat Still my favorite!! Baby Beel and his cute electrifying tantrums. Haaahaha @risambat Still my favorite!! Baby Beel and his cute electrifying tantrums. Haaahaha https://t.co/wQ4R4n26cQ

If you’re looking for action and grit while also wanting to indulge in adorable baby shenanigans, Beelzebub can provide it all.

An almost darker version of Chibi Devil, Beelzebub is about the titular baby, Beel, who is the son of a demon. He is discovered by Oga, a high school delinquent, who must take care of him to be on the good side of their demon maid, Hilda.

10) Poco's Udon World

Souta and Poco from Poco's Udon World (Image via Liden Films)

Injected with fantasy elements, Poco's Udon World contains the same adorable, heartwarming energy as that of Gakuen Babysitters.

The slice-of-life series revolves around a shapeshifting little boy who has inhabited Souta Tawara's hometown of Kagawa for a long time. Upon returning from Tokyo, Tawara finds his family restaurant to be out of business, as he comes across the little boy. He decided to name him Poco and take care of him, propelling the story forward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far