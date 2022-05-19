The word "shoujo" means "girl" or "young lady" in Japanese. Most typically, the term is used to describe anime and manga that pander to the interests of young women and teenagers. The majority of shoujo anime and manga are about young women and female teenagers. Their unique stories are the focus of this category, which delves into their daily struggles and romantic interests.

Since the 1970s, the Shoujo genre has evolved in terms of both style and plot. The non-offensive and romantic nature of shoujo manga and anime is frequently cited as its defining quality. The Shojo category has evolved into one of the most popular genres, focusing on adorable and touching stories that anybody can enjoy. Many admirers are also smitten with the female protagonists, who wowed audiences with their wit, charm, and genius.

Take a peek at the top ten beloved waifus in Shoujo to find out more.

10 most beloved waifus in Shoujo Anime

1) Nanami: Kamisama Kiss

Nanami, (image via Studio TMS)

Our first choice of waifu is Nanami. Despite the fact that the odds are always and overwhelmingly stacked against her, Nanami is a fighter. And although her land deity title gets her into more problems than it gets her out of, she always manages to come out on top thanks to her wit, inventiveness, and perseverance (with a little assistance from her allies).

Throughout the series, she has been revealed to be highly caring towards the people she loves. To the chagrin of Tomoe, Nanami's lovely fox companion, she is always trying to help people in need due to her cheery and friendly disposition.

2) Misaki: Maid Sama

Misaki is a selfless young lady who works hard. She is known to be a very protective and fierce woman who cannot stand by and do nothing when someone is in danger. She has a soft spot for the female students at Seika and appears to be more empathetic towards them than the male students, which poses an issue in the first few episodes.

She dislikes it when individuals make fun of others who work hard because they don't believe they can succeed. She is bold and unwavering in her pursuit of her goals, and seeing how hard she works motivates others.

3) Rinko: Ore Monogatari

Rinko, (image via Studio Madhouse)

Yamato is a lovely and kind girl who appears to have an unusual taste in men, since she fell in love with Takeo Gouda. She is a caring individual, and it upsets her when someone does something good for her without expecting anything in return. Despite this, she is shown to be brilliant and caring. She's a Deredere type, which indicates she has a softer side.

4) Shirayuki: Snow White With Red Hair

Shirayuki is a strong-willed and brilliant character. She is joyful and resourceful as a person and also has a heart of gold.

While her drive to be self-sufficient may occasionally backfire, she has also been seen overburdening herself to the point of becoming ill. Shirayuki prioritizes the needs of those close to her rather than her own, which means she will act fast to address an issue if one arises. To establish the truth, she is a courageous lady willing to face any risk.

5) Futaba Yoshioka: Ao Haru Ride

Futaba (image via Studio Productions I.G)

Futaba's personality in Ao Haru Ride changed dramatically since she entered high school. No longer appealing, she did her best to make herself look unkempt. She was a target of other girls in her school due to the attention men showered on her. As a result of this unwanted aggression from other girls, she compromised her genuine, dainty personality in order to be accepted by her peers in high school. The 'kawaii' element in her character, on the other hand, distinguishes her and makes her a superb Shoujo Waifu pick.

Futaba is known to be well-versed in both people and circumstances, including her own, and she feels compelled to continue learning about both. In a nutshell, she's an expert at reading people's minds.

6) Shizuku Mizutani: My Little Monster

Shizuku has a tendency to be blunt and nonchalant, reminding her peers that they should deal with their own problems. She appears to believe that in order to grow and evolve as individuals, one must look after themselves and solve their own issues. Shizuku's mother worked long hours to compensate for Takaya Mizutani's failure in business. Looking at her mother's hard-working nature, she aspires to be just like her. She can be socially awkward and emotionally distant at times. Even as a child, her lack of concern was palpable.

7) Tohru Honda: Fruits Basket

Tohru Honda (Image via Studio TMS)

As a happy and upbeat young lady who finds the best in everybody she encounters, Tohru is always ready to provide a helping hand. She doesn't retain any resentment towards those who have offended her. As a child, she lost her dad at a very early age and her mother, yet she never lost her sense of humor and remained lovely, diligent and independent. Tohru is a popular favorite shoujo waifu among her lovers.

8) Yuki Kuran: Vampire Knight

Yuki was a happy, kind, and sometimes funny young lady, and her adorable grin was one of her most endearing characteristics. Sayori Wakaba, whom Yuki fondly calls "Yori," and Zero Kiryu are two of her closest friends to whom she is devoted. Yuki is usually always hesitant about things, but it is possible that her reluctance and indecisiveness stem from her anxiety about her mislaid origins. Nonetheless, Yuki remains one of the most popular shoujo waifu choices.

9) Mei Tachibana: Say "I love you"

Mei Tachibana (image via Studio Zexcs)

As a child, Mei grew up believing that people are prone to betraying one another and that she should avoid becoming close to anybody. She kept a low profile at school and was known as the somber girl, keeping a safe distance from her peers in order to avoid being wounded.

However, Mei's demeanor started to alter as time went on. As a result of Yamato's friendship and trust in her, she is able to make friends again. Mei is a popular Shoujo Waifu pick among her admirers.

10) Nana Osaki: Nana

Meet Nana, our final shoujo waifu. Despite her outward appearance as a fierce Goth-punk rocker, Nana has a gentle heart and is also a loyal companion. Nana was raised by her grandmother when her mother abandoned her; she was falsely accused of prostitution and expelled from high school. These problems have not deterred Nana from her goal of becoming the main singer for Blast.

Yasushi Takagi was Nana's first love, but now she is engaged to Ren Honjo, the man she initially loved. Although Nana Komatsu insists on being self-sufficient and even compares herself to a stray cat, Nana frequently seeks Yasu's assistance.

