10 pairs of Naruto and Bleach characters who have the same voice

Naruto and Bleach are two of the Big Three of Shonen anime. While both feature drastically different premises, the mood and tone of their characters and plot often match. However, those are not the only aspects shared by the two series, as many of their characters are portrayed by the same voice actors.

It is not unusual to hear the Japanese voice of young Zangetsu and think of Shikamaru, or vice versa. Here are the 10 most important characters from each show who share the same voice actors.

10 pairs of Naruto and Bleach characters who share voice actors

The first five pairs (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that Studio Pierrot produces both anime, it is not surprising that multiple cast members contribute to both of them. Nearly 50 voice actors have worked on both Naruto and Bleach, some of whom have even voiced multiple characters. This article lists them based on their prominence.

10) Neji and Yylfordt (Kouichi Toochika)

Neji and Yylfordt share a voice (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yylfordt Granz is one of the most chaotic Arrancars in Bleach, while Neji Hyuuga in Naruto is as orderly as they come. Kouichi Toochika voices both characters expertly, while Neji is his most popular role to date.

Toochika’s other characters include Erigor in Fairy Tail, Griffon Minos in Saint Seiya, Lance in 07 Ghost and Toyohiro Kanedaichi in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable.

9) Hashirama and Zangetsu (Takayuki Sugou)

Hashirama from Naruto shares a voice with Older Zangetsu from Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Takayuki Sugou is a veteran name in the industry and is known for his work in a lot of older shows. In Naruto, he voices the Shodaime or the First Hokage, Hashirama Senju, while he also portrays the Older Zangetsu in Bleach.

Sugou’s other well-known voice roles include Raizen in Yu Yu Hakusho, Kagetoki Kariya in Samurai Champloo, Yoshimura in Tokyo Ghoul, and Nagakura Shinpachi in Golden Kamuy. Manga readers will expect him to play arguably the most crucial part in the upcoming Thousand Year Blood War arc.

8) Iruka and Kaien (Toshihiko Seki)

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



He's the voice behind the characters of Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer, Iruka Umino from the Naruto series, Sanzo Genjo from Saiyuki, Senketsu from Kill la Kill, and more!



#関俊彦 Today is the 59th birthday of the veteran seiyuu Toshihiko Seki!He's the voice behind the characters of Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer, Iruka Umino from the Naruto series, Sanzo Genjo from Saiyuki, Senketsu from Kill la Kill, and more! Today is the 59th birthday of the veteran seiyuu Toshihiko Seki! He's the voice behind the characters of Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer, Iruka Umino from the Naruto series, Sanzo Genjo from Saiyuki, Senketsu from Kill la Kill, and more!#関俊彦 https://t.co/mchJEhyVCV

Iruka Umino is not so different from Kaien Shiba, both providing assurance and guidance to their students and mentees. Both characters are voiced by Toshihiko Seki, who is surprisingly better known for playing villains who are antithetical to these two characters.

Seki is best known to contemporary audiences for playing Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer. His other villainous roles include Legato Bluesummers in Trigun and Rau Le Creuset in Mobile Suit Gundam SEED. However, he has also portrayed Wing in Hunter × Hunter (2011) and Duo Maxwell in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.

7) Renji and Choji (Kentarou Ito)

Renji Abarai is one of the main protagonists in Bleach and arguably the most flamboyant one. Choji Akimichi, on the other hand, is just as vibrant in Naruto, but a lot more mellowed out. Both of these fan-favourite heroes are voiced by Kentarou Ito, who is known for portraying such bright and loud characters.

Ito has also voiced Barry the Chopper in the 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist, Sasaki Tetsunosuke in Gintama, Yoshitake Shiraishi in Golden Kamuy, Fukaboshi in One Piece and N'Doul in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders.

6) Kiba and Szayel Aporro (Kohsuke Toriumi)

Kiba Inuzuka is one of Naruto’s closest friends and allies, albeit not a particularly bright one. Szayel Aporro Grantz, the 8th Espada in Sousuke Aizen’s army is one of the most intelligent characters in Bleach, but also one of the most unhinged. Surprisingly, they are both voiced by Kohsuke Toriumi.

Toriumi is also known for voicing Guido Mista in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Kiyoomi Sakusa in Haikyū!!, Acnologia in Fairy Tail, Flashy Flash in One Punch Man, Shunsuke Imaizumi in Yowamushi Pedal and Nozel Silva in Black Clover.

5) Touji and Urahara (Shinichiro Miki)

Shinichiro Miki is a famous name in the industry. Fans were recently elated when he was revealed to be playing Atsuya Kusakabe in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Kisuke Urahara from Bleach is one of Miki’s signature roles while he also lent his voice to Touji Mizuki in Naruto.

Miki’s most famous role, however, is that of Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. He is also known for portraying characters such as Tatsuma Sakamoto from Gintama, Knov from Hunter X Hunter (2011), Sir Nighteye from My Hero Academia, Lockon Stratos from Mobile Suit Gundam 00 and Kagetora Aida from Kuroko's Basketball, amongst others.

4) Temari and Hitsugaya (Romi Park)

One of the most popular names on this list, Romi Park is well known for playing genius and loud characters. She voices the prodigious Tōshirō Hitsugaya in Bleach, while also having portrayed the sharp and opinionated Temari in Naruto.

Like Miki, Park is best known for her role in Fullmetal Alchemist (both iterations) as Edward Elric. Her other famous roles include Hange Zoe in Attack on Titan, Natsume Hyūga from Alice Academy, Pakunoda from Hunter X Hunter (2011), Nana Osaki from Nana, and Teresa of the Faint Smile in Claymore.

3) Itachi and Ukitake (Hideo Ishikawa)

Itachi Uchiha is one of the most popular characters in Naruto. Comparatively, Juushiro Ukitake is less prominent as a captain from the Gotei 13, although he will become more important in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War arc. With that being said, both are voiced by Hideo Ishikawa.

Ishikawa’s other famous voice roles include Kicchō Fukuda from Slam Dunk, Auron from Final Fantasy X, Squall Leonhart from Final Fantasy VIII and Kingdom Hearts along with Asano Gakuho from Assassination Classroom.

2) Minato and Isshin (Toshiyuki Morikawa)

r/grandorder @GrandOrderBot redd.it/scfrtn Happy 55th birthday to the wicked alter ego of mischief, Ashiya Douman's VA, one of my most favourite Male VAs of all time Toshiyuki Morikawa! #FGO Happy 55th birthday to the wicked alter ego of mischief, Ashiya Douman's VA, one of my most favourite Male VAs of all time Toshiyuki Morikawa! #FGO redd.it/scfrtn https://t.co/j4jSNgUmaM

Minato Namikaze and Isshin Kurosaki are both fathers to the respective protagonists of their shows. Coincidentally, both are voiced by veteran actor Toshiyuki Morikawa. Morikawa is usually known for playing mentor characters, but he is equally renowned for portraying antagonists.

Some of Morikawa’s ventures include Yoshikage Kira in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Kagaya Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer, Julius Novachrono in Black Clover, Mard Geer Tartaros in Fairy Tail, Boros in One Punch Man, Tyki Mikk in D.Gray-man and Naraku in Inuyasha.

1) Sasuke and Uryu (Noriaki Sugiyama)

Noriaki Sugiyama is one of the most well-known names on this list, and he plays arguably two of the most important characters in their respective series. Sasuke Uchiha is perhaps the most iconic deuteragonist in Shonen anime history. Uryu Ishida, on the other hand, is a close ally of Ichigo and will have a huge role to play in the upcoming Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Sugiyama has also voiced Shiro Emiya from Fate/Stay Night, Ryo Shimazaki from Mob Psycho 100, Vinsmoke Ichiji from One Piece, Tony from Toward the Terra, William T. Spears from Black Butler and Rivalz Cardemonde from Code Geass, amongst others.

To keep in mind

Five more pairs of shared voices from Naruto and Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This article considers the importance of the two characters in their respective shows as well as the actor's body of work. The rankings aren't based on the popularity of either entity. Many other characters from Naruto and Bleach have the same voice, and all of them have made their unique spaces in the hearts of fans.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul