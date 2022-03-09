4 Tsundere anime characters everybody loves (and 4 no one wants to see)

Most of the characters in anime are classified into several archetypes, which talk about their attributes towards others. They are recognized by the Japanese term “Dere.” Apart from all the dere types in the anime, the most admired or appreciated one is “Tsundere.” A Tsundere character’s personality is initially cold, harsh, and volatile.

However, they gradually switch to being kind and caring, and eventually reveal their benevolent disposition. Although most of the Tsunderes are cherished by their fans, some of them are not well received. Here is a list of Tsunderes who are loved by their fans and a few who are disfavoured.

Tsundere characters in anime who are loved by everyone

4) Misaki Aizawa - Maid Sama!

Misaki Ayuzawa, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Misaki is a diligent individual who is always concerned about the people around her. This is due to the ideals she has set for herself: She can’t stand watching afar if someone needs help. Misaki invests all her energy when it comes to putting her nose to the grindstone and also expects others to do so.

She usually tries to suppress her rough behavior when she’s working as a maid by being polite and sweet. However, at the end of the day, she loses her composure and reveals her Tsundere side when Takumi makes fun of her. Underneath the cloak of belittling Takumi, she cares about him.

3) Mine – Akame Ga Kill!

Mine, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio White Fox)

When it comes to getting agitated every now and then without a specific reason, no one can beat Mine. Even the protagonist of the show is not spared by her, as being a new recruit to the Night Raid, she always teases him for his capabilities.

However, she later develops feelings for Tatsumi and becomes protective of him. Mine has also developed a jealous side that she has displayed on several occasions, like when Leone flirts with Tatsumi. She is one of the best Tsundere in anime.

2) Vegeta – Dragon Ball

Vegeta, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It might be shocking to comprehend that Vegeta from Dragon Ball is indeed a Tsundere. Behind the thick shell of cold, mean, and exasperated demeanor, he has a soft side that he never tries to show others. Like once, instead of taking his family to an amusement park, he took them to a mall and bought clothes for Trunks.

Bulma teased him for this by saying that he is a “big old softie,” to which Vegeta declined to say that he is not soft at all. Vegeta may fight to disregard the fact that he is not compassionate, but at times, he accidentally sheds his stoic disposition and reveals his Tsundere traits.

1) Kagura Yoruzuya – Gintama

Kagura, as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Kagura appeared as one of the airhead characters but she is not one of them. She indeed knows that she doesn’t possess any necessary skills as a Yato. However, she tries hard to protect everyone she loves by becoming a stronger person.

In the Gintama Movie: Be Forever Yorozuya, she grew up to be a Tsundere. Rei Kugiyama, who has been nicknamed “Queen of Tsundere” by her fans. Her voice actor, Rei, is well known for voicing countless Tsundere characters.

4 Tsundere characters nobody likes

4) Kagome Higurashi – InuYasha

Kagome, as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise Studio)

While Kagome is the female protagonist of the anime, she is also the most disliked character too. Kagome is somewhat overprotective of Inuyasha and often abuses her power by saying “sit boy.”

She is jealous of a person from Inuyasha’s past who is no longer alive, which shows her toxic traits. Kagome also misuses her powers by making others wait for her. As a Tsundere, Kagome is the worst and moreover, fans prefer Kikyo over her.

3) Kirino Kousaka - Oreimo

Kirino, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio AIC Build)

Kirino might tend to be a perfectionist in everything but her behavior towards her brother is disliked by most of the fans. While the characteristics of a Tsundere are comprised of many elements, which could spike interest in fans.

Kirino is just too bossy and dominant and lacks other traits that could make her a better Tsundere. Being one of the central characters in the anime, she is regarded as mostly irritable by the fans.

2) Louise – The Familiar of Zero

Louise, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Louise seems to be one of the characters who has never developed as a Tsundere. Louise doesn’t like to admit or even say that she loves Saito. She even stopped Seista, who unlike her, openly admitted her love for the latter.

She sees her and Saito’s relationship as a master and a servant. Moreover, she is cold and aggressive towards Saito and beats him without giving a definite reason.

1) Sakura Haruno – Naruto

Sakura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Most of Sakura’s decisions in the series were reckless and troublesome. As a part of Team 7 alongside Sasuke and Naruto, who made history by being the strongest characters in the show, she didn’t contribute much.

Moreover, one could say that she loved Sasuke and never lost hope but she eventually lost self-respect in the process, which is why she is one of the worst Tsundere.

The moment she lost most of her dignity was when she falsely confessed to Naruto to stop his pursuit to bring back Sasuke.

