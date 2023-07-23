My Happy Marriage: Everything to know about Miyo Saimori's Dream Sight ability

My Happy Marriage is a newly released anime series that has been adapted from a popular Japane­se light novel serie­s written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. Since the anime made its debut on July 5, 2023, its surreal animation and interesting plot have captivated countless viewers, who also seem to adore the two main leads, Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudou.

Miyo Saimor endured family abuse from a young age and her life took a turn when she got engaged to Kiyoka Kudou. As cruel as her life was, it holds many secrets about her heritage and abilities. It is revealed that her family discriminated against her because of her lack of powers but as the story progresses, fans are likely to witness a powerful ability called Dream Sight manifest within her.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.

Miyo Saimori's Dream Sight skill in My Happy Marriage will allow her to study the world while sleeping

Does Miyo Saimori have powers? (Image via My Happy Marriage - Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage presents a deeply touching story that focuses on Miyo Saimori, a young girl born into a prestigious family of gifted individuals with supernatural abilities. However, she is cursed with not possessing any such abilities, which leads her to be shunned by her father and suffer inhumane treatment at the hands of her stepmother and sister.

Miyo's life takes an unexpected turn when she gets engaged to the formidable Kiyoka Kudou, the head of the prestigious Kudou family. Her family sends her to be of some use to this supposedly scary and ruthless man, but to her surprise, Kiyoka turns out to be a kind soul who offers Miyo a second chance at life.

As Miyo took on the role of a household slave, performing mundane duties with other slaves, and deprived of any form of affection or acknowledgment in her own home, she grew up to be a reserved and timid person. Even in her new phase of life, she continued to worry that her fiancé, who had also been blessed with supernatural talents, would leave her.

Violet🌱translating-a-lot-of-stuff mode @violetheart08 Miyo's Spirit-sight actually scares me a bit, based on what I read off the LNs... and the manga just made it all the more creepier... pic.twitter.com/SVyJRDfBGw

However, Kiyoka accepts her for who she is, even though she lacks gifts for magic. Therefore, it is essential to keep in mind that Miyo has been shown to lack any special abilities in the present narrative of the series. Nevertheless, the series' plot suggests that Miyo could one day activate her hidden abilities.

Kiyoka's strong sensibility detects traces of Miyo's supernatural talents, which are most noticeable when she has nightmares. This makes fans wonder if Miyo Saimori has powers. There is speculation that this is an indication of her powers awakening.

Furthermore, according to the light novel, as the narrative progresses and digs into the past, it will be revealed that Miyo was born with Dream Sight ability and Spirit Sight ability. However, this was stolen by her late mother, Sumi to shield her from exploitation.

The enigmatic Dream Sight skill in My Happy Marriage is almost like a spiritual awakening to study the world while sleeping. As fascinating as it is, it may also be potentially dangerous because of its immense potential. In this dream-like state, Miyo can traverse long distances and witness events.

Miyo and Kiyoka from My Happy Marriage. (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Moreover, Miyo is also of Usuba heritage, which indicates that rare supernatural abilities are harbored in her bloodline. Her marriage into the Kudou family means that she could birth to a child capable of channeling powers from both family heritages, particularly possessing the Usuba gift, a power that can influence minds and decisions.

Miyo's path of self-discovery and the awakening of her Dream Sight ability will make for a captivating and transformative arc as My Happy Marriage progresses. As the anime explores the secrets of Miyo's ancestry, viewers await the moment this supposedly powerless girl releases her hidden abilities and emerges as a force to be feared.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.