Where to read My Happy Marriage manga? Explained

We recently got the anime adaptation of My Happy Marriage manga, and this has seen a massive increase in popularity for the manga. The anime adaptation made its huge debut on July 5, 2023. With its well-written story and beautifully complex characters, the sudden increase in popularity doesn't come as a total shock for veteran fans.

The story centers around Miyo Saimori as she tries to overcome her past and find love with Kiyoka Kidou. The manga embodies several themes like trauma, depression, and abuse while leaving room for love, redemption, and self-discovery.

The story is a must-read for all romance manga enthusiasts, as the stunning visuals and graphics give new meaning to this incredible masterpiece.

Fans can read the My Happy Marriage manga on Square Enix's Gangan website

My Happy Marriage is a Japanese story written by Akumi Agitogi and beautifully illustrated by the talented Rito Kohsaka. Initially published online via the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō, it was later acquired by Fujimi Shobo, who has released the series since January 2019 under their Fujimi L Bunko imprint.

There are several places to read My Happy Marriage manga, namely:

Square Enix's Gangan Online website or app: The official website where the manga is serialized. Manga Freak website: This free online platform is designed for manga enthusiasts worldwide. With their extensive library, user-friendly features, and dedicated commitment to quality. Manga UP!: Manga UP! is a legal manga-reading app that offers its readers a free trial for the first couple of chapters, and then they would have to subscribe to read the rest. Amazon Kindle. Another great alternative is Amazon Kindle. Readers can purchase the manga volumes on Amazon Kindle.

The plot of My Happy Marriage

Miyo Saimori, born without supernatural talent, is forced to live as an outcast within he­r own family where eve­ryone possesses unique abilitie­s. She is forced into a life of servitude by her abusive stepmother.

When Miyo finally becomes of marriageable age, her hopes of being whisked away to a better life suddenly crumble when she is given a precarious opportunity—an audition as a potential bride­ for Kiyoka Kudou.

Kiyoka Kudou is a commander so cold and cruel that his previous would-be brides fled within three days of their engagements. He also belongs to one of the most powerful families in the land.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate—and soon finds that her pale and beautiful husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected.

As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they fall in love as they go through numerous challenges to be together.

Faced with antagonizing family members and the resurgence of past scars, they make a promise to each other and triumph ove­r every hurdle that stands in the­ir way.

The live­-action series of My Happy Marriage made­ its debut on TV Tokyo on March 17, 2023. It features 10 episodes and is only available for streaming on Netflix Japan.

The anime­ adaptation premiered on Ne­tflix on July 5, 2023. Kinema Citrus handled the animation while­ Takehiro Kubota directed it. The series consists of 12 e­pisodes and can be streame­d exclusively on Netflix.

2023 has been a good year for fans of the My Happy Marriage franchise. Manga fans praise Manga and live-action for their outstanding visual representation and performance.

