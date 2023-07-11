Rascal Does Not Dream light novel confirmed to end soon

Rascal Does Not Dream is a popular Japanese light novel series written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Keji Mizoguchi. It is published by ASCII Media Works, a well-known publisher and brand company of Kadokawa. So far, ASCII Media Works has published 13 volumes of the novel. The first novel in the series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, was released in April 2014.

A manga adaptation of the light novel series with art by Tsugumi Nanamiya has been serialized in the seinen manga magazine, Dengeki G's Comic, since December 2015. The series has also received multiple anime adaptations.

However, according to the author's own admission, the light novel series is soon approaching its end.

When is Rascal Does Not Dream coming to an end?

Sakuta Azusagawa as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via CloverWorks)

In the afterword of Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, the 13th novel volume in his light novel series, writer Hajime Kamoshida announced that the series is now entering its final arc. Unfortunately, an official or definite end date has not yet been determined or made known. However, fans of the series should mentally prepare themselves for the eventual conclusion.

What is the light novel series about?

Mai Sakurajima as seen in the anime series (Image via CloverWorks)

The Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series follows Sakuta Azusagawa, a nice and helpful high school student. Unfortunately, he suffers from Adolescence Syndrome, a mysterious phenomenon that stems from a person's unconscious, particularly teenagers, and causes them to develop strange and unwanted abilities.

Sakuta meets Mai Sakurajima, a third-year high school student who gained fame in her youth as a child actress, but had soon grown tired of the work. She has currently become invisible to most people. So, Sakuta decides to help her solve the mystery behind her condition.

While getting to know Mai, Sakuta realizes that she is not the only person affected by Adolescence Syndrome. As their journey unfolds, he comes across other girls who have developed peculiar abilities. The latest publication, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, the 13th novel of the series, similarly follows a mysterious girl in a Santa Claus costume who also needs Sakuta's help.

In summation

Sakuta and Mai as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via CloverWorks)

The light novel series may be reaching its conclusion in the near future, but it does not mark the end of the franchise. There is a new sequel anime film project underway, which will adapt the ninth novel titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, scheduled to be released later this year.

Jun Miyazaki is currently working on the manga adaptation of the fourth novel in the series. For English readers, Yen Press is actively releasing the novel series in English and only recently published the 11th volume. Therefore, English readers can anticipate more releases in the future.

