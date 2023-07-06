The Pet Girl of Sakurasou: Does Sorata end up with Mashiro in the anime? Explained

The Pet Girl of Sakurasou is a light novel series written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Kēji Mizoguchi. It was adapted into a 24-episode anime series by J.C.Staff in 2012. The anime aired from October 2012 and March 2013, covering up to volume 6 of the light novel.

The anime doesn't cover the entirety of Sorata and Mashiro's relationship and has left viewers wondering if Sorata ends up with Mashiro at the end of the 24-episode anime. The two of them have completely different personalities, with Mashiro being completely reliant on Sorata to take care of her.

Sorata and Mashiro's relationship status in The Pet Girl of Sakurasou anime

Mashiro kissing Sorata in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

The Japanese light novel series, The Pet Girl of Sakurasou, has been adapted into a 24-episode anime series, featuring Sorata Kanda and Mashiro Shiina as the main characters. Sorata is a second-year student at the Suiko University of Arts who is tasked with taking care of Mashiro, a world-famous artist who transferred to Suiko to learn how to draw manga.

The anime revolves around Sorata reluctantly taking care of Mashiro's daily life as she isn't at all equipped to take care of herself and has to be dependent on others. Although Sorata initially puts up some resistance, he slowly warms up to Mashiro and gets accustomed to his job.

The two characters grow closer together as the anime progresses getting used to each other's presence. The anime covers up to volume 6 of the light novel, with the story having an open-ended conclusion. Sorata doesn't end up together with Mashiro in the anime as they are unclear about their feelings for each other.

In the final episode of the anime, Mashiro asks Sorata to kiss her under the pretext that everyone was doing it earlier. Sorata gets flustered by the proposal but agrees to it anyways. However, as they're about to kiss, Sorata's cat, Hikari, scratches his face, leading to Mashiro's kiss landing on Sorata's cheeks instead.

Mashiro and Sorata end up together in the light novel series (Image via ASCII Media Works)

The anime doesn't cover the entirety of Mashiro and Sorata's relationship as later volumes of The Pet Girl of Sakurasou light novel show the two of them getting into a relationship. However, their relationship becomes rocky at one point causing them to break up. They reconcile their differences by the end of the novel and confess their love, getting back together.

One can say that in the grand scheme of things, Mashiro does end up with Sorata.

In the anime, however, that doesn't happen to be the case. The two characters get closer over time but never outright reveal their feelings for one another. They have good chemistry between them, making fans hopeful that they'll end up together in the sequel of The Pet Girl of Sakurasou anime.

