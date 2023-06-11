Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film reveals part 2 release window, streams first 5 minutes

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, the film based on Hajime Kamoshida's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series, recently streamed its first five minutes this Sunday, on June 11, on Aniplex's YouTube channel, the upcoming movie's distribution company.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, which is the first of two movies that are going to cover the events of the eighth and ninth books of the Seishun Buta Yarō book series, is set to be released on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film.

The first five minutes of the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film are now available on YouTube

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, the forthcoming film adapting the events of the eighth and ninth books of the Seishun Buta Yarō book series by Hajime Kamoshida, recently had its first five minutes released on distribution company Aniplex's YouTube channel.

The movie continues the series of film adaptations for this story, with familiar faces from CloverWorks, the production company in charge of the movie, coming back: Soichi Masui is returning as a director, Satomi Tamura is coming back as the character designer, and Masahiro Yokotani is returning for scripts and composition.

In terms of the voice actors, the film has Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa, Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima, Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa, Nao Tōyama as Tome Koga, Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba, Maaya Uchida as Nodoka Toyohama, and Inori Minase as Shōko Makinohara.

More about the project

The upcoming movie is a sequel to Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl (2019). It was announced in mid-2022 and it is adapted by CloverWorks, the same production company that has done the previous installment in the past, with almost the same working staff.

The story is about a group of teenagers during their high school days. There are characters like Sakuta and Mai that are enjoying life as teenagers in their school, going through classic teenage drama. There is also Kaede, who is struggling a lot with going outdoors, which is one of the biggest plot points of the film.

Since Kaede is slowly adapting to the process of going outside, she is starting to have a major ambition: to go outside and attend her brother’s high school, which is going to require a whole new level of adaptability.

