Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film's US premiere confirmed to be at Anime Expo 2023

One of the most highly anticipated anime projects of 2023 is undoubtedly the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film, the next adaptation of the Rascal Does Not Dream series. Originally written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Keiji Mizoguchi, the Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series first began publishing in April 2014.

The franchise first rose to worldwide fame with the television anime series Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, which premiered in 2018. Now, 5 years later, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out serves as the latest capitalization on the series’ popularity, set to adapt volumes eight and nine of the light novel series.

While the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on Friday, June 23, 2023, no United States release date has been announced. That is, until today when the official Twitter account for the 2023 Anime Expo convention announced some truly exciting news.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out set to premiere in North America at Anime Expo 2023

The latest

Anime Expo @AnimeExpo From the esteemed studio that brought you My Dress Up Darling and BOCCHI THE ROCK!, CloverWorks presents the U.S. premiere of the highly anticipated Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out on July 3rd! From the esteemed studio that brought you My Dress Up Darling and BOCCHI THE ROCK!, CloverWorks presents the U.S. premiere of the highly anticipated Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out on July 3rd! https://t.co/ER5a6YPR5F

The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out United States premiere announcement came from both Aniplex of America and Anime Expo earlier this week. The premiere will take place on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 6:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time in the JW Platinum Ballroom at the Anime Expo 2023 convention.

The film’s premiere is one of many set to take place at the convention this year but is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated by fans and attendees. Other big-name premieres include the debut of the new Rurouni Kenshin anime series, as well as the English dub premiere of the Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- spinoff story.

Other events by Aniplex of America include:

Mashle: Magic and Muscles event on July 1 at 8 PM PDT

Disney Twisted-Wonderland event on July 2 at 10 AM PDT

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba event on July 2 at 4:30 PM PDT

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 on July 3 at 4:30 PM PDT

Aniplex of America x A-1 Pictures panel on July 3 at 11:30 AM PDT

FGO 6th Anniversary x TYPE-MOON Projects panel on July 2 at 7PM PDT

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



More: Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, U.S. Premiere is scheduled for July 3 at Anime Expo!More: ao-buta.com Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, U.S. Premiere is scheduled for July 3 at Anime Expo!✨More: ao-buta.com https://t.co/z5TdF9DUP6

While other premieres such as the aforementioned Ruruoni Kenshin have conversational or panel-like events slated for the post-premiere, this isn’t the case for the Rascal film. Hence, those attending should keep an eye out for such an event being added to the schedule in the final weeks to come before the convention’s start date.

Be sure to keep up with all Anime Expo 2023 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes