Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 announces additional cast, theme song revealed

On Tuesday, July 4, at the Anime Expo 2023 in LA, the staff for the Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 announced information regarding the additional cast of the anime, its release window, and theme songs. Moreover, a brand new Key Visual has also been unveiled at the Anime Expo 2023 for the third season.

It has been revealed that MADKID will once again return to perform the opening theme SIN. On the other hand, Chiai Fujikawa is also returning to sing the ending theme song of the third season, called The Reason I Cannot Love You.

Additionally, the names of the new cast members have also been announced by the staff members of The Rising of The Shield Hero. The anime will be released in October 2023, i.e., the fall season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 is scheduled to release in October

Several key pieces of information about The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 have been revealed at the Anime Expo 2023. Along with the key visual, the names of the additional cast have also been mentioned.

The staff members have explained that Ami Koshimizu, who will be voicing Holo for the upcoming Spice and Wolf anime and has already voiced characters like Sirius from My Hero Academia, is set to become the voice actor for Nadia.

Kohei Amasaki, famous for voicing Haruo Yaguchi, and Neito Monoma, will be voicing the character of Fohl in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3. In addition, Konomi Kohara, the popular voice actor, who has recently voiced Mei in Hell's Paradise, is set to voice Atla. Maria Naganawa will also lend her voice to S'yne.

After giving hit songs Fath and Bring Back for The Rising of the Shield Hero, MADKID group is set to return once again, and they will be in charge of the opening theme SIN for this season. Additionally, Chiai Fujikawa is to sing the ending theme for the upcoming season.

Director Hitoshi Haga will be directing the anime's third season. Earlier, he storyboarded five episodes and also directed four episodes from the first season of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

He becomes the third director of the series. Additionally, Keigo Koyanagi will be the supervisor of the script and Kevin Penkin will be seeing the music department of the series.

Sana Komatsu, Franziska Van Wulfen, and Masahiro Suwa will be in charge of designing the characters. Kinema Citrus Studios returns once again and will be producing The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3.

Scheduled to be released in October 2023, i.e. fall season, Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 will follow the story of Naofumi Iwatani, who is summoned to another world and became the Shield Hero.

