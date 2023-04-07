The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 key visual and teaser surfaces online

On Friday, April 7, 2023, Kadokawa Anime released a new key visual and teaser for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3, announcing that the upcoming season of the isekai anime will premiere in October 2023 during the Fall anime season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero follows the story of Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku, who gets summoned to a parallel universe and is made one of the four cardinal heroes to save the world from its prophesized destruction. However, after things go awry, Naofumi is left with only his shield.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 is set to premiere in October 2023

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Scheduled for this October!



More: 【New Key Visual】The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3Scheduled for this October!More: shieldhero-anime.jp 【New Key Visual】The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3Scheduled for this October!✨More: shieldhero-anime.jp https://t.co/sKPjEvfOSW

The staff of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 revealed a new key visual for the anime, featuring all four cardinal heroes of Melromarc - "Sword Hero" Ren Amaki, "Spear Hero" Motoyasu Kitamura, "Bow Hero" Itsuki Kawasumi, and the "Shield Hero" Naofumi Iwatani, the protagonist of the series.

The key visual also mentioned the line:

"Our regrets make us stronger."

This line could have some significance to the upcoming arc of the anime, given that the same can be seen in the teaser video.

After the "Shield Hero" Naofumi Iwatani defeats one of the Four Holy Beasts "Spirit Tortoise" and Kyo, the culprit responsible for the resurrection of the beast, he returns to Melromarc.

He tries to prepare for the battle against the next beast, i.e., Phoenix, that is about to get revived. However, that's when the news about the other three cardinal heroes going missing reaches Naofumi. The three heroes had apparently made a blunder during the Spirit Tortoise incident.

The missing Cardinal heroes in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 teaser (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In the meantime, Naofumi's territory Lurolona Village is also in a terrible situation as the slaves start vanishing. Naofumi decides to visit Zeltoble, the place where the slaves were sold in the first place.

There, he joins the underground gambling arena with Raphtalia and Filo as a stepping stone to rescue the slaves and the missing heroes. What follows is a series of new conflicts that are slated to brew in the upcoming season.

New staff information revealed

Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Rishia in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 teaser (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Hitoshi Haga, the animation director who storyboarded five episodes and directed four episodes from the anime's first season, has been decided as the director for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3. Keigo Koyanagi will continue to write and supervise the series' scripts. Meanwhile, Kevin Penkin is set to return to provide music for the anime. As previously announced, Kinema Citrus will be producing the anime.

As for the character designs, Musahiro Suwa will be joined by Franziska van Wulfen and Sana Komatsu. Apart from them, the previous seasons' chief animation director, Kōta Sera, will now be credited for collaborating on the designs.

Poll : 0 votes