Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12: Kyo defeated, a journey home, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 released earlier today for audiences around the world, marking the beginning of the second season’s end. While the season is expected to have 13 episodes, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 feels more like a finale rather than a penultimate installment.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 does, at least, bring an end to the Kyo Ethnina section of the story in a satisfactory manner. While the episode does seem to misplace its focus at some points, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 is a quite a solid episode relative to the rest of the season.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 feels like the conclusion with an epilogue to come instead of a penultimate episode setting up the finale

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12: Real-world origins

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 episode 12 foregoes its opening theme this week, instead opening with a focus on Naofumi’s origins. He begins discussing his life as an otaku in the real world, explaining what his online games meant to him.

This is quickly juxtaposed with another person’s perspective on life in the real world, and the voice is awfully familiar to Kyo’s. This person begins describing how their life in the real world was a living nightmare, and videogames were their way out of reality.

Naofumi then explains he would mainly sell items to relax in games, occasionally leading guilds through high-difficulty content when it suited him. The presumed real-world version of Kyo Ethnina then explains how smart, powerful, and respected they felt when they were involved in games, stating that games were all they had when they hated reality.

Naofumi, meanwhile, explains his fascination for games as a way to relax and unwind, and says that he thought his ordinary life would last forever. Kyo, on the other hand, says that he wanted to wake up from the nightmare that was reality, and is then seen jumping out of his apartment window.

Naofumi then questions what he’s doing here in a new world, following what everyone tells him to. Kyo, meanwhile, says he won’t waste his time with that crap, calling his rebirth into this world a second chance at life where he’ll seize everything he wants. The scene of Kyo bringing forth the Dimension Wave replays once before Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 displays its title screen.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12: The fight against the Waves begins

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 then shows Naofumi explaining to Rishia, Filo, and Raphtalia why Kizuna and the others have disappeared. Ethnobalt then appears on his boat, bringing the group aboard and taking them to Kyo’s base.

On the way there, Naofumi almost hits Yomogi for not telling them what Kyo was planning. However, Rishia stops him, allowing her to explain she didn’t think Kyo would create a wave but would instead destroy them. Yomogi explains that she’ll help the Shield Hero to pay back the kindness Kizuna showed to her.

Perspective then switches to Kizuna’s group who are fighting the Wave’s monsters with no end in sight. Therese suggests that Kyo may have to be defeated to stop the Wave, before Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 switches perspective back to Naofumi’s group.

Ethnobalt drops them off at Kyo’s base and is told by Naofumi to go back to Kizuna’s group. He explains that L’Arc and the others have seen the waves before but she hasn’t, so she will feel better with him by her side. With his orders received, Ethnobalt departs to join the other group.

Rising of the shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 then shows the group walking through Kyo’s base that contains vats filled with green liquid all around. Suddenly, Kazuki’s former aides approach the group but it’s been revealed that they’ve been turned into chimeras by Kyo in exchange for giving them back Kazuki.

They’re also seen carrying the same weapons Yomogi once wielded against the Shield Hero’s group, meaning Kyo also intends to sacrifice them. Their role as brainwashed, sacrificial pawns has been made clear, but the three rush Naofumi’s group anyway prompting Raphtalia to slash all three at once in return.

Suddenly, the swords they were carrying begin reacting, priming to explode. Naofumi erects several shields around the group in anticipation of the massive explosion which climbs higher in the sky than the trees in the nearby forest area. Lowering the shields, it’s revealed that everyone, including Kazuki’s aides, is okay when Kyo suddenly appears.

Naofumi and Kyo begin tossing words back and forth in typical fashion before being interrupted by a mysterious, off-screen growl. This is revealed to be Kazuki but it is not actually him as it is only a homunculus body with the soul of the Mirror Hero inside him. Kyo’s crass attitude comes through here, teasing his enemies and laughing at their misery.

He then departs, leaving Kazuki to deal with the Shield Hero’s party. However, Raphtalia, Yomogi, and Filo offer to stay behind and deal with the fake Kazuki, telling Naofumi and Rishia to chase after Kyo ahead. Raphtalia and company affirm their resolve to liberate the soul of the Mirror Hero, before Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 shifts perspective back to Naofumi and Rishia.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12: The final battle

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 then shows Naofumi and Rishia cornering Kyo in a large, open room. On the other side stands Kyo, and above him is a giant, green vat similar in appearance to others seen throughout his base. He expresses his joy at having the two characters to himself, saying that they’re the two he must kill with his own hands.

Naofumi then asks if Ost’s power is what he used to create the Dimension Wave, which he happily confirms. He then says that he’s used a lot of it, but can get more from their world if needed. He adds that there is still “some kind of big bird” similar to the Spirit Tortoise which he can use.

However, Naofumi begins giving into his anger at this point, saying that he’s sick of Kyo as the Wrath Shield comes out. He continues berating Kyo for coming into his world and treating it as a toy, to which Kyo retorts that he’s now in his world so the shoe is on the other foot. Naofumi’s eyes turn blood-red upon hearing this, with a crimson, flame-like aura appearing around him.

Kyo relishes in seeing this side of Naofumi and says that it is what he saw glimpses of when stealing Raphtalia and it’s what he had hoped to see if Filo was successfully killed in time. Nevertheless, he takes delight in seeing it happen now, saying that they deserve everything he has done to them for ruining his plan.

The crimson aura around Naofumi has now become a bright, reddish-orange hue, looking more like a flame in its design around his body as purple smoke rises from it. Kyo continues teasing him, setting Naofumi off in a way not seen thus far in the series. A massive burst of anger-fueled power comes from him as he begins saying the Wrath Shield’s attack incantation.

However, a mysterious, deep voice is heard saying that Naofumi chose this and it’s now his fault that they will become one. The purple, dragon-face aura from earlier episodes reappears, turning into a red, full-bodied dragon as Naofumi screams out in pain. Markings appear on Naofumi’s face as a result, likely symbolizing his being enslaved by the unknown beast.

Trying to add fuel to the fire, Kyo then begins taunting Naofumi for treating his “friends” like slaves and monsters using the crests he applies to them. Additionally, he claims that his making them stronger doesn’t change a thing because he still merely uses them as tools whenever and however he sees fit.

Rishia rejects this logic and then tries to get Naofumi back in control. However, he begins choking her when she approaches, with his voice and that of the dragon’s saying that both Raphtalia and Filo were useless at first. He continues asking what’s wrong in keeping them around now that they’re useful. Kyo simply laughs at the situation unfolding in front of him.

He then criticizes Rishia, calling her a “disgusting s*ut” and questioning why he has to take care of someone who just wants to get into the “Bow Hero’s pants.” He continues that she truly is useless and that he’ll kill her first. Rishia suddenly stops struggling and says she’s happy to hear what he truly thinks of her.

She continues that she always wondered what his true feelings for her were, before stating that she knows he cares for Raphtalia and Filo. The latter two, along with Yomogi, are then seen defeating Kazuki, as Rishia continues discussing his history with the two.

She says that even if he were using them at first, they couldn't be blamed, and he had things to do which merited making them his slaves. However, she says that everyone knows it is different now, claiming that he truly thinks of them as treasured friends. She brings up Ost in this context as well, before telling the villainous dragon to get out of Naofumi’s body.

Naofumi then lets go of her and begins screaming out in pain, presumably symbolizing Naofumi fighting back to regain his body. Kyo then begins cursing Rishia for ruining his fun before reluctantly resolving to kill Naofumi while he’s in crazy mode, but not before he kills Rishia.

He launches an attack of purple blades at her, which she deflects and dodges before charging him and bringing her sword to his neck. He then tries using the Spirit Tortoise’s gravity magic again which affects Rishia less than it should. She yells out to Naofumi to control himself, but Kyo takes advantage of this and launches a counterattack at her, landing hits across her body this time.

Meanwhile, in Naofumi’s mind, he’s face-to-face with the dragon spirit taking over his body right now. It’s asking him what’s wrong and not to let Rishia’s words deceive him. He says that no one is deceiving him, but the dragon retorts that he wants to give Naofumi the power to carry out his task, which is to stop the waves.

Naofumi begins reaching out to the villainous spirit, but his hands are clasped by another, revealing that the spirit of Ost Hourai has come to save him. She teasingly berates him for relying on his flames yet again, saying he doesn’t need them. She questions if he intends to use the flames to kill her friends, before saying that he decides what his task is.

The dragon spirit then disappears, replacing the fiery scene with an emerald green, iridescent hue. She tells him to stand up and that everyone’s waiting for him before she disappears, prompting Naofumi to come to and realize that Raphtali and Filo are holding him.

The Wrath Shield then transforms into the Spirit Tortoise shield before Naofumi calls out to Rishia to get out of the way. Kyo angrily casts a spell upon realizing what’s happening, launching a beam at Naofumi who does the same to him. As the two are locked in a beam struggle, Kyo clearly has the upper hand, with Naofumi’s energy draining.

However, he finds the power to overcome Kyo from his friends, with Ost’s spirit even appearing here as well. The Mirror Vassal Weapon is then seen merging with his shield, boosting its power and allowing Naofumi to win.

As he delivers the final blow, he lectures Kyo saying that he is doing it not because he’s right and Kyo is wrong or to defend a world, but merely because it’s what Naofumi wants to do. With this, Kyo is defeated, but not before teasing that guys like Naofumi always look like fools in the end as he’ll find out soon. As Kyo is killed, the Waves of Calamity are thankfully stopped.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12: Victorious goodbyes

After showing the clear skies above, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 returns to Naofumi’s group, where the spirit of Ost Hourai has appeared in front of everyone present. Holding his book in hand, Yomogi thanks Naofumi and his friends for defeating Kyo, as Kizuna calls to the group from Ethnobalt’s Boat Weapon above.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 then shifts perspective to outside Kyo’s base where Naofumi and Kizuna’s groups are discussing the battle’s aftermath. They confirm Kyo to be dead, and expressing happiness at the fact that the Mirror Weapon has been returned. Glass asks Naofumi what he’ll do now, before saying that he thought he had to ride the Waves home too. Kizuna says that the next one isn’t for a month, so they might as well stay and relax for a while until they can go home.

As the groups begin making plans, however, a golden aura is seen enveloping Naofumi’s party as a timer begins counting down from one minute. It seems that the group will be transported back home immediately, causing Kizuna to panic and begin crying. She calls Naofumi a jerk before asking about all the plans they had. She eventually thanks him and his friends, stating that she’ll do her best as a Vassal Hero.

She asks if she can come visit his world, which Naofumi approves of as long as she doesn’t try to kill him. She calls him a jerk and assures that she would not as Naofumi, Raphtalia, Rishia, and Filo are transported back to their world while Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 plays its ending theme.

Instead of the usual ending cinematics, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 instead plays a montage of moments from the season over a golden screen. This is most likely meant to symbolize Naofumi and his friends’ journey back home as they reminisce over their interdimensional adventures thus far.

After this sequence, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 features Naofumi giving an epilogue summary of their return home. He was given a medal by Queen Melromarc for defeating the Spirit Tortoise, also receiving the title of viscount.

It’s revealed that a Wave had also appeared in this world at the same time as it did in Kizuna’s world, which the other three Cardinal Heroes helped to fight off. Naofumi jokes about them doing so to redeem their past failures, especially against the Spirit Tortoise, as Itsuki seems to acknowledge Rishia for the first time.

He emphasizes that there are, however, more problems to deal with such as other worlds and more Waves of Calamity. He then begins discussing the Phoenix, which is apparently the next Guardian Beast to awaken, as scenes of several yet-unintroduced characters play out.

Naofumi continues that it’s hard to stay positive with so many challenges but he can continue to do so and protect this world because of his friends. He says that this is at least how it feels since he’s the Shield Hero, as Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 comes to a close.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12: In summation

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 is an exciting episode which officially brings the Kyo arc to a close. With his death, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 allows the season’s finale to, hopefully, set up the next major storyline in the series. This will presumably be the Phoenix Guardian Beast which both Kyo and Naofumi reference in this episode.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 featured some interesting pacing decisions, but it overall boasted excellent quality, especially for this season. While not the true finale, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 12 does serve as the conclusion for all of this season’s major storylines, and in that area, it excels.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

